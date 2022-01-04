RVUNL Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Out for Informatics Assistant Post @energy.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has released the Admit Card for the post of Informatics Assistant on its official website-energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Check process to Download here.

RVUNL Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Download: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL), Jaipur has released the Admit Card for the Phase II round for the post of Informatics Assistant. RVUNL is to conduct the Phase II round i.e. Skill Test on 10 January 2022.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the Typing Skill Test round for Informatics Assistant post can download their RVUNL Skill Test Admit Card 2022 through the link available on the official website of RVUNL-energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RVUNL Skill Test Admit Card 2022 after following the steps given below.

How to Download RVUNL Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of RVUNL-energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Go to the Common Recruitment for various posts in State Power Companies section on home page. Click on ‘Informatics Assistant (Phase-II)/Admit Card’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new window where you will have to provide your login credentials. Download RVUNL Skill Test Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the RVUNL Skill Test Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.

In a bid to download the RVUNL Skill Test Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No / Roll No and Password i.e. Date of Birth on the link given on the official website.

It is noted that Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) is set to conduct the

skill test for the post of Informatics Assistant on 10 January 2022 in online mode.

Candidates who have to appear in the skill test should note that this test is just qualifying typing speed test and candidates will have to appear in the test as per the schedule released by the RVUNL.

All such candidates who have successfully qualified for the Phase II exam for Informatics Assistant post will have to appear for the Typing Speed Test as per the selection process released earlier.