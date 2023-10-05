Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2023: Registration for 909 Paramedical Staff at vmmc-sjh.nic.in

Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2023: Safdargunj Hospital has released a notification inviting applications for Paramedical staff on its official website. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here or on the official website.
As per the official notification, the online registration process for Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023 will begin on 05 October and will conclude on 25 October 2023. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 909 posts. Read on to know everything about Safdarjung Hospital Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2023 including eligibility criteria, vacancy, selection process etc.
Safdarjung Hospital Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2023
Central Government Hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) namely Safdarjung Hospital has invited applications for 909 Paramedical Staff vacancies. The application process will start today, 05 October and the last date for the submission of the application form is 25 October. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website vmmc-sjh.nic.in or rmlh.nic.in or lhmc-hosp.gov.in or rhtcnajafgarh.
|
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
04 October
|
Apply Online begins on
|
05 October
|
Last date to apply online
|
25 October (23:45)
|
Last date to pay application fee
|
26 October (23:00)
|
Exam Date
|
4th week of November 2023 (Tentative)
Also, check:
- SSC JE Admit Card
- SSC Stenographer Admit Card
- SSC CPO Exam Analysis
- SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Paper
- CTET Expected Date
Safdarjung Hospital Vacancy 2023
Through this recruitment drive, Safdargunj Hospital is going to fill 909 vacancies for various posts. Download the official notification to know the complete breakdown of Paramedical Staff Vacancy.
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How to Apply for Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2023
Step 1: Visit the Institutes’ website vmmc-sjh.nic.in or rmlh.nic.in or lhmc-hosp.gov.in or rhtcnajafgarh.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on apply online link.
Step 3: Register yourself by providing your contact details.
Step 4: Log in with your registered email address and password.
Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.
Step 6: Pay the application fee
Step 7: Submit the Safdargunj Hospital Application Form and take a print for future reference.
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment Apply Online Link
Instead of visiting the official website, you can also apply online for Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2023 using the direct link provided here.
Safdarjung Hospital Paramedical Staff Apply Online Link
Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
In order to apply for Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2023, candidates must have relevant educational qualifications and fall within the prescribed age bracket. Those who fail to fulfil the eligibility criteria will be disqualified from the recruitment process. Refer to the official notification to know the eligibility for the post that you are applying for.
Safdarjung Paramedical Staff Salary
Candidates shortlisted for the desired position will be paid as per the 7th CPC. Table below outlines the level-wise salary of Safdarjung Paramedical Staff.
|
Safdarjung Paramedical Staff Salary 2023
|
Pay level
|
Monthly Salary
|
Level 1
|
Rs.18,000 to 56,900
|
Level 2
|
Rs.19,900 to 63,200
|
Level 3
|
Rs.21,700 to 69,100
|
Level 4
|
Rs.25,500 to 81,100
|
Level 5
|
Rs. 29,200 to 92,300
|
Level 6
|
Rs. 35,400 to 1,12,400