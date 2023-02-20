SAIL MO Interview Call Letter 2023 Shortly @sailcareers.com: Download Schedule Here

SAIL has released short notice regarding the interview schedule/admit card update for the Sr. Consultant and other posts on its official website- sailcareers.com. Download PDF here.

SAIL MO Interview Call Letter 2023 Update: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released short notice regarding the interview schedule/admit card update for the post of Sr. Consultant, Consultant/Sr. Medical Officer on its official website.

The discipline wise Interview for these posts against Advt. BSP-15(Rectt)/22-23 is scheduled from 01 March 2023 onwards. Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Sr. Consultant, Consultant/Sr. Medical Officer post can download the SAIL MO Schedule/Call Letter 2023 update from the official website -sailcareers.com.

Interview for the Sr. Consultant post will be held on 01 March 2023 whereas the interview for Consultant (E3 Grade) / Sr. Medical Officer (E2 Grade) post is scheduled on 01/02 March 2023.

You can download the SAIL MO Interview Call Letter 2023 update directly through the link given below.

Interview for Consultant (E3 Grade) / Sr. Medical Officer (E2 Grade) post for ENT/Transfusion Medicine discipline will be held on 01 March 2023. Interview for other discipline including General Medicine/Orthopaedics/General Surgery and Psychiatry is scheduled on 02 March 2023.

Interview for the post of Sr. Consultant (E4 Grade) for discipline Cardiology/Neurosurgery is scheduled on 01 March 2023.

SAIL Sr. Consultant/Consultant/Sr. Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: Details

Event Details Post Name Sr. Consultant, Consultant/Sr. Medical Officer Advt No BSP-15(Rectt)/22-23 Interview Schedule Sr. Consultant (E4 Grade) 01 March 2023 Consultant/ Sr. Medical Officer 01/02 March 2023 Reporting time 9.00 AM





Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above post should note that SAIL will release the Call Letter for the interview round for the above post shortly on its official website www.sail.co.in at link “careers”. Candidates can download their Call Letter from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: SAIL MO Interview Call Letter 2023 Update