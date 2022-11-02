SAIL Recruitment 2022 for 245 Management Trainee (MT) Posts, Apply Online @sailcareers.com

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is looking for 245 persons who can join as Management Trainees. The persons will be hired under Technical Posts in E1 grade in various Engineering disciplines for the operator of its Plants/Units and Mines across India.
The vacancies are available for Mechanical, Metallurgical, Electrical, Chemical, Civil Instrumentation, and Mining. Interested candidates seeking to apply for SAIL MT Recruitment 2022 should have a degree in engineering in the concerned field.
The selection of the candidates will be based on GATE 2022 Marks. After the completion of the training, the candidates will be recruited as Assistant Managers.
SAIL MT Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 03 November 2022
- Last Date of Application - 23 November 2022
SAIL MT Vacancy Details
|Steam
|Number of Vacancies
|Mechanical Engineering
|65
|Metallurgical Engineering
|52
|Electrical Engineering
|59
|Chemical Engineering
|14
|Civil Engineering
|16
|Mining Engineering
|26
|Instrumentation Engineering
|13
SAIL MT Salary
- The management trainee will be offered Rs. 50000 per month
- After the training, they will be paid Rs. 60000 to 180000
Eligibility Criteria for SAIL MT Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Degree in Engineering with 65% marks in any of the seven engineering disciplines of Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Civil, Instrumentation and Mining
- The candidate should appear in Graduate Aptitude in Engineering 2022 Exam
Age Limit
18 to 28 years
Selection Process for SAIL MT 2022
SAIL will prepare the list of selected candidates by combining the score GATE 2022 and the interview
How to Apply for SAIL Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go the official website of the SAIL i.e. sail.co.in
- Register if not registefed
- Login into your account
- Complete the application process step by step by filling required infirmation, upload the documents
- Pay Fee
- Submit the application after completion of all details
- Take the print out of the application form