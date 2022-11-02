SAIL Recruitment 2022 for 245 Management Trainee (MT) Posts, Apply Online @sailcareers.com

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is looking for 245 persons who can join as Management Trainees. The persons will be hired under Technical Posts in E1 grade in various Engineering disciplines for the operator of its Plants/Units and Mines across India.

The vacancies are available for Mechanical, Metallurgical, Electrical, Chemical, Civil Instrumentation, and Mining. Interested candidates seeking to apply for SAIL MT Recruitment 2022 should have a degree in engineering in the concerned field.

The selection of the candidates will be based on GATE 2022 Marks. After the completion of the training, the candidates will be recruited as Assistant Managers.

SAIL MT Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 03 November 2022

Last Date of Application - 23 November 2022

SAIL MT Vacancy Details

Steam Number of Vacancies Mechanical Engineering 65 Metallurgical Engineering 52 Electrical Engineering 59 Chemical Engineering 14 Civil Engineering 16 Mining Engineering 26 Instrumentation Engineering 13

SAIL MT Salary

The management trainee will be offered Rs. 50000 per month

After the training, they will be paid Rs. 60000 to 180000

Eligibility Criteria for SAIL MT Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Degree in Engineering with 65% marks in any of the seven engineering disciplines of Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Civil, Instrumentation and Mining

The candidate should appear in Graduate Aptitude in Engineering 2022 Exam

Age Limit

18 to 28 years

Selection Process for SAIL MT 2022

SAIL will prepare the list of selected candidates by combining the score GATE 2022 and the interview

How to Apply for SAIL Recruitment 2022 ?