SAIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Attendant cum Technician posts on sailcareers.com

SAIL Recruitment 2023 has invited applications for Attendant-cum-Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply online till November 25 at sailcareers.com. Get here all the details on SAIL Recruitment 2023, including, eligibility, selection process, vacancy, steps to apply and so on.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has started the application process for Attendant-cum-Technician posts. Interested candidates holding the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website of SAIL at sailcareers.com. The registration process commenced on November 04 and will conclude on November 25.

As per the official notification, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 85 vacancies for Attendant-cum-Technician trainees at the Bokaro Steel Plant. Candidates who will qualify the written exam and skill test will be placed on training for 2 years. Those who will complete the training period will be regularized in their initial Grade at the minimum basic pay of their respective grades.

SAIL Recruitment 2023

SAIL Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released on the official website, sailcareers.com. The registration process is underway and the deadline to submit the application form is November 25. Check out all the key highlights of SAIL Attendant-cum-Technician Recruitment 2023 in the table below. You can also refer to the official notification provided here to know more about the recruitment drive.

SAIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

SAIL Recruitment 2023 Overview Exam conducting body Steel Authority of India Limited Post name Attendant-cum-Technician Vacancy 85 Registration dates November 04 to 25 Selection process Written exam and Skill test Official website sailcareers.com

SAIL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

To apply for SAIL Recruitment 2023, candidates should be below the age of 28 years as on May 1, 2023. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to the SC/ ST category and 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC (Non-creamy layer). Additionally, they should have passed matriculation and completed apprenticeship training of a minimum one-year duration in designated trade from an integrated steel plant and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

SAIL Attendant-cum-Technician Vacancy 2023

A total of 85 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 35 are reserved for UR category, 10 for SC, 22 for ST, 10 for OBC and 08 posts for EWS category. Check out the complete category-wise SAIL Vacancy for Attendant-cum-Technician post.

Category Number of vacancies UR 35 SC 10 ST 22 OBC 10 EWS 08 Total 85

How to Apply for SAIL Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of Steel Authority of India Limited at sailcareers.com.

Step 2: Go to the login window to register yourself.

Step 3: Provide your basic information and contact details to generate your registration ID and password.

Step 4: Log in with the registration number and password that you received on the email ID and phone number.

Step 5: Select post, fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the SAIL online form.

Step 7: Download the SAIL Recruitment 2023 form and take a printout for future reference.

Application Fee for SAIL Recruitment 2023

The application fee is Rs. 300 for General, EWS and OBC candidates. While candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Departmental/ ESM category, need to pay a fee of Rs 100.

SAIL Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Written exam and skill test. The exam date for SAIL Recruitment 2023 will be released soon.