SAIL Recruitment 2022 For Medical Attendant/DEO and Others at sailcareers.com, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has invited online application for the 200 Medical Attendant/DEO Posts on its official website. Check SAIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has released notification for the various Training programmes of one year duration at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela. Vacancies are available for various posts including Medical Attendant, Critical Care Nursing, Advanced Specialized Nursing ,Data Entry Operator, Hospital Administration, Radiographer, Pharmacist and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 08 October 2022. The process of online application will commence from 23 September 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course/B.Sc Nursing/Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)/Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for SAIL Recruitment 2022 Notification.

Notification Details SAIL Recruitment 2022:

Ref. No: PL-M&HS/1898

Important Dates SAIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Commencement of Online Application Process: 23 September 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 October 2022

Vacancy Details SAIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Medical Attendant Training-100

Critical Care Nursing Training-20

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training(ASNT)-40

Data Entry Operator/Medical TranscriptionTraining-06

Medical Lab. Technician Training-10

Hospital Administration Training-10

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training-05

Advanced Physiotherapy Training-03

Radiographer Training-03

Pharmacist Training-03



Eligibility Criteria SAIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

In a bid to check the details educational qualification of the posts, please check the notification.

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply SAIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Candidates can apply online on or before 08 October 2022 through http://igh.sailrsp.co.in only after following the steps given below.

1) Go to website http://igh.sailrsp.co.in

2) Click on “Apply for Trainee Advt. no.-Ref. No. PL-M&HS/1898, Date: 16/09/2022” under “what’s new”.

1. Online Application Form.

2. View Filled Form.

Click on option 1, “Online Application form”