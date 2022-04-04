Sainik School Tilaiya Recruitment 2022: Apply for General Employee, Ward Boys & Others @sainikschooltilaiya.org

SS Tilaiya has invited online application for the Ward Boys and other post on its official website. Check SS Tilaiya recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Sainik School Tilaiya Recruitment 2022: Sainik School, Tilaiya has released notification for recruitment to the post of General Employee, Ward Boys & Others in the Employment News (02-02 April) 2022. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before on or before 23 Apr 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Matriculation/Nursing Diploma/Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Sainik School Tilaiya Recruitment 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for Sainik School Tilaiya Recruitment 2022 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Dates for for Sainik School Tilaiya Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 23 Apr 2022

Vacancy Details for Sainik School Tilaiya Recruitment 2022:

Ward Boys-02

General Employees-19

Nursing Sister-01

General Employees (Ayah)-02

Eligibility Criteria for Sainik School Tilaiya Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Ward Boys-

(i) Matriculation pass from recognized Board

(ii) Should be able to converse fluently in English

General Employees-

(i) Matriculation pass from recognized Board

Nursing Sister-

(i) Matriculation pass from recognized Board.

(ii) Nursing diploma/Degree

(iii) 5 Years experience or ex-serviceman of medical assistant trade with at least 5 years service after training

General Employees (Ayah)-

(i) Matriculation pass from recognized Board

How to Apply for Sainik School Tilaiya Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application with self-attested copies of all testimonials along with self-addressed envelope affixed with Rs.25/- stamp to- The Principal, Sainik School Tilaiya on or before 23 Apr 2022.