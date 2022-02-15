SAMEER Scientist Exam Date 2022 Out@sameer.gov.in, Check Admit Card and other Update Here

SAMEER has released the exam date for the posts of post of Scientist-C/Scientist-B and other posts on its official website -sameer.gov.in.Check details update here.

SAMEER Scientist Exam Date 2022: Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) has released the exam date for the posts of post of Scientist-C (MRF), Scientist-B (MRF), Scientist-B (EL), Scientist-B (PHY), Scientist-B (RP) and Scientist-B (AS).All such candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can check the details exam schedule available on the official website-sameer.gov.in.

As per the notice released, the written exam for candidates for the post of Scientist-C (MRF), Scientist-B (MRF), Scientist-B (EL), Scientist-B (PHY), Scientist-B (RP) and Scientist-B (AS) will be held on 12th March 2022 at Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata centres.

SAMEER Scientist Exam Admit Card 2022 Update:

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) will release the list of screened in candidates and procedure to get admit card shortly on its official website. Candidates can download the Admit Card after providing their login credentials from the link given on official website.



You can download the SAMEER Scientist Exam Date 2022Updatd from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download SAMEER Scientist Exam Date 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of SAMEER-sameer.gov.in. Go to the Recruitment & Training Section available on the home page. Click on link-Advt. No. : 02/2020 Vacancy for Scientist-B & Scientist-C available on the homepage. You will get the the notice regarding the exam date/admit card update on the page. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

You can download directly the SAMEER Scientist Exam Date 2022 from the link given below.