Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e Available At Jaw-dropping Price: Discount Up To 20000

Samsung S10 family is going on sale at Amazon beating all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale offers ever offered. The smartphones are fetching a whopping discount of up to Rs. 20,000/- with additional offers for various debit and credit card users.

Samsung Galaxy S10e was launched in February 2019. After almost a year post-launch the smartphone is still a sought after gadget launched by Samsung. With S being the premium range of Samsung, S10e was also launched with a premium design and features.

Display: the smartphone comes with a 5.80-inch display with gorilla glass and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Processor: The Samsung Galaxy S10e runs Android 9.0 and is powered by a 3100mAh non-removable battery.

Storage: Galaxy S10e is packed with 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. The Smartphone comes with 6 GB RAM.

Optics: the Samsung Galaxy S10e on the rear comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera with and a second 16-megapixel camera. The rear camera setup features phase detection autofocus. The smartphone sports a 10-megapixel front selfie camera which features the autofocus mode.

Price: The Samsung Galaxy 10e was launched at a price of Rs. 59,900/- in the Indian market and now after a discount of Rs. 11,100/- is available for Rs. 47,900/- on Amazon

Additional Offers: Amazon is offering 2 additional offers on the smartphone:

1 Exchange offer: You can avail an offer discount of up to Rs. 7450/- on the exchange of your old smartphone.

2 No Cost EMI: On selected cards, Amazon is offering the NO Cost EMI options for its customers.

Samsung Galaxy S10 plus was launched in February 2019 as a direct competition to the Apple iPhone XR. With a change in its flagship flat-screen display design, it has curved the sides of this smartphone's frame which makes it easy to hold, and at the same time helps the display and the glass back merge seamlessly. The Korean brand has skipped the traditional fingerprint scanner at the back of this smartphone and instead has gone for an ultrasonic in-display sensor.

Display: the smartphone comes with a 6.40-inch AMOLED display with gorilla glass and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Processor: The Samsung Galaxy S10 plus runs Android 9.0 and is powered by a 4100mAh non-removable battery. It comes with a 1.9GHz octa-core processor.

Storage: Galaxy S10 Plus is packed with 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. The Smartphone comes with 8 GB RAM.

Optics: the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus on the rear comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera with and a second 16-megapixel camera and a 12-megapixel third rear camera. The rear camera setup features phase detection autofocus. The smartphone sports a 10-megapixel+8 megapixel front selfie camera which features the autofocus mode.

Price: The Samsung Galaxy 10 Plus was launched at a price of Rs. 99,900/- in the Indian market and now after a discount of Rs. 19,100/- is available for Rs. 79,900/- on Amazon

Additional Offers: Amazon is offering 3 additional offers on the smartphone:

1 Exchange offer: You can avail an offer discount of up to Rs. 7450/- on the exchange of your old smartphone.

2 No Cost EMI: On selected cards, Amazon is offering the NO Cost EMI options for its customers.

3 Bank Offers: 5% up to Rs. 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit EMI transactions and 10% up to Rs. 1500 Instant discount on ICICI Debit EMI transactions.

Don't miss these amazing offers from Amazon with additional discounts and EMI options.