SANSAD ’20: Speak Up! The world will know

The MUN Club of VIT-Bhopal conducted its first Online National Level Parliamentary Debate, on 19th and 20th May 2020. The event was named as SANSAD’20.The inaugural ceremony took place in the presence of VIT-Bhopal’s, Vice Chancellor Mr P. Gunasekaran.

Mr Rajiv Chandran, Officer-in-Charge, UN Information Centre for India and Bhutan was the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony. Mrs Kanchan Rai, Director-Rai Corporations, Founder-Let US Talk Organization was the guest of Honour. Mr Saravanan played an active role in the faculty coordination and Mr R.P.Sugavaneshwar was the Master of Ceremonies (MoC).

The overall management of the event was handled by Management: Mr Amudhavel.

The Chief guest and the Guest of Honour were formally introduced at the beginning of the ceremony which was followed by a brief introductory speech by Dr.R.P. Sugavaneshwar and VC Dr Gunasekaran on the merits of VIT –Bhopal. Guest of Honour Mrs Rai and the Chief Guest Mr Rajiv Chandran shared their optimistic view of utilising the lockdown period in a productive manner and utilise this time to do something constructive.

After the speeches by dignitaries the main objective of the event “ The Parliamentary Debate: The Most competitive Debate “was introduced by MoC, Mr R.P.Sugavaneshwar. Also he explained about the rules and about the prizes that will be given away to the winners.

An interactive session followed the conference, wherein questions were asked by the inquisitive members of the MUN Club of VIT-Bhopal. The list of inquisitive members is as follows: Aishwar Govil, Lohitaksh Kaushik, Saksham Goyal, Arpita Das

Event Coordinators: Aryan Singh, Aditya Raj Handa, Arpit Kumar, Aishwar Govil

Department Heads: Atharv Borkar (Creativity), Abhinav Menon (PR and Advertisement), Shivani Sharma (Content Creation), Prithvi ChakravarthyR(Registrations).

The inaugural ceremony concluded with vote of Thanks by Mr Ashish Tripathi , following this, Chief Guest, Mr. Chandran, declared SANSAD open!

