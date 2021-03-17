Saraswat Bank Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT: 150 Vacancies Notified for Grade B Clerical Cadre, Apply Online @saraswatbank.com
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021: Saraswat Bank has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Officer in Grade B Clerical Cadre. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021: Saraswat Bank has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Officer in Grade B Clerical Cadre. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply online only from 17.03.2021 to 31.03.2021 (inclusive of both days). No other means/mode of application will be accepted.
A total of 150 Vacancies have been notified for the post of Officer in Grade B Clerical Cadre. Candidates fulfilling prescribed eligibility criteria are requested to apply Online through the Bank website (https://www.saraswatbank.com) on or before the time frame indicated. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 17 March 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 31 March 2021
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Maharashtra Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/Greater Mumbai/Thane/ Raigad - 85 Posts
- Pune - 35 Posts
- Aurangabad & Jalgaon - 05 Posts
- Nagpur- 03 Posts
- Kolhapur & Sangli - 02 Posts
- Nashik - 02 Posts
- Ratnagiri (including Chiplun & Lanja)- 01 Post
- Sindhudurg - 1 Post
- Madhya Pradesh - Indore - 2 Posts
- Goa - 03 Posts
- Karnataka - Mysore, Davangere, Bengaluru & Mangalore - 06 Posts
- Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara - 05 Posts
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates with Second Class (minimum 50% marks and above) in Graduation.
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Experience - Candidates with prior sales/ marketing experience of minimum one year with Banks/ NBFCs only will be considered.
Download Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Registration Link
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Login Link
How to apply for Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at saraswatbank.com on or before 31 March 2021.
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- Application Fee/ Intimation + GST charges: Rs. 750/-
- Payment Mode (Online): Debit Card, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallet