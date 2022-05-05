Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: Punjab Govt Jobs 2022 for 26454 Vacancies

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, the Government of Punjab is going to recruit total 26454 vacancies in different departments in the state. In another update for today,Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released its annual exam calendar for the year 2023. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Admit Card downloading link for the Veterinary Medical Officer post. Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank) Mumbai has invited online application for the 195 Trainee Clerk and Trainee Officer Posts.Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the First Answer Key for Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notice regarding the admit card for the prelims exam for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO). Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Schedule 2021.
05 May 03:03 PMPunjab Govt Jobs 2022 for 26454 Vacancies
The Government of Punjab is going to recruit total 26454 vacancies in different departments in the state. As per the reports, 26454 vacancies for the youth have been taken out for various posts in 25 govt. departments include Agriculture, Excise and Taxation, Animal Husbandry etc.
05 May 12:26 PMUPSC Calendar 2023 Released
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released its annual exam calendar for the year 2023 on its official website. UPSC Calendar 2023 will provide you all the details exam schedule for major exams conducted by UPSC. You can download UPSC Calendar 2022 from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.
05 May 11:38 AMUPPSC VMO Admit Card 2020
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Admit Card downloading link for the Veterinary Medical Officer on its official website. Commission will conduct the screening test for the Veterinary Medical Officer on 15 May 2022. Check details on the official website of UPPSC.
05 May 10:46 AMMaharashtra State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022
Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank) Mumbai has invited online application for the 195 Trainee Clerk and Trainee Officer Posts. Candidates having Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks can apply for these posts on or before 25 May 2022.
05 May 10:41 AMMPSC Technical Services Answer Key 2022
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the First Answer Key for Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination conducted on 30 April 2022. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam can raise their objections, if any on or before 11 May 2022.
05 May 09:44 AMBPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022 Update
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notice regarding the admit card for the prelims exam for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO). Commission will soon release the admit card for the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) exam which is scheduled to be held on 15 May 2022.
05 May 09:10 AMCGPSC State Service Mains Exam Schedule 2021
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Schedule 2021.Commission will release the State Service Mains Admit Card on 15 May 2022 on its official website. Commission is to conduct the State Service Mains from 26 May 2022 onwards.