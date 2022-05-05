Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!
    Live

    Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: Punjab Govt Jobs 2022 for 26454 Vacancies

    Published on: Thu 05 May 2022 09:09 AM IST

    Sarkari Naukri

    HIGHLIGHTS

    Punjab Govt Jobs 2022 for 26454 VacanciesUPSC Calendar 2023 Released UPPSC VMO Admit Card 2020

    Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, the Government of Punjab is going to recruit total 26454 vacancies in different departments in the state. In another update for today,Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released its annual exam calendar for the year 2023. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Admit Card downloading link for the Veterinary Medical Officer post. Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank) Mumbai has invited online application for the 195 Trainee Clerk and Trainee Officer Posts.Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the First Answer Key for Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination.  Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notice regarding the admit card for the prelims exam for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO). Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Schedule 2021.

    Sarkari Naukri Exam Result 2022 Live Update:
    Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live Update is the platform where you will get all the latest Government Jobs Updates with all the details. Government jobs notification related to Railway, Bank,Police and Paramilitary, SSC, UPSC, State PSC and much more instantly.

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 05 May 03:03 PM

      Punjab Govt Jobs 2022 for 26454 Vacancies

      The Government of Punjab is going to recruit total 26454 vacancies in different departments in the state. As per the reports, 26454 vacancies for the youth have been taken out for various posts in 25 govt. departments include Agriculture, Excise and Taxation, Animal Husbandry etc.  

      Sarkari Naukri 

    • 05 May 12:26 PM

      UPSC Calendar 2023 Released

      Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released its annual exam calendar for the year 2023 on its official website. UPSC Calendar 2023 will provide you all the details exam schedule for major exams conducted by UPSC. You can download UPSC Calendar 2022 from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. 

      Sarkari Naukri 

    • 05 May 11:38 AM

      UPPSC VMO Admit Card 2020

      Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Admit Card downloading link for the Veterinary Medical Officer on its official website. Commission will conduct the screening test for the Veterinary Medical Officer on 15 May 2022. Check details on the official website of UPPSC. 

      Sarkari Naukri 

    • 05 May 10:46 AM

      Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022

       Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank) Mumbai has invited online application for the 195 Trainee Clerk and Trainee Officer Posts. Candidates having Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks can apply for these posts on or before 25 May 2022.

      Sarkari Naukri 

    • 05 May 10:41 AM

      MPSC Technical Services Answer Key 2022

      Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the First Answer Key for Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination conducted on 30 April 2022. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam can raise their objections, if any on or before 11 May 2022.

      Sarkari Naukri 

    • 05 May 09:44 AM

      BPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022 Update

      Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notice regarding the admit card for the prelims exam for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO). Commission will soon release the admit card for the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) exam which is scheduled to be held on 15 May 2022.

      Sarkari Naukri 

    • 05 May 09:10 AM

      CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Schedule 2021

      Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Schedule 2021.Commission will release the State Service Mains Admit Card on 15 May 2022 on its official website. Commission is to conduct the State Service Mains from 26 May 2022 onwards.

      Sarkari Naukri 

    Register for Result 2022
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification