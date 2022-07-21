Sarkari Naukri News: More than 1.5 Lakhs Candidates Recruited under UPSC, SSC and IBPS

Sarkari Naukri News: The government of India has recruited more than 1.5 Lakhs candidates under UPSC, SSC and IBPS from 2020-22.

Sarkari Naukari News: The government of India has released data regarding the number of employed candidates in the past one and half years under the central government. In a recent meeting held in Vidhan Sabha, Mr Jitender Singh told a total of 1,59,615 candidates have been selected in 2021-22 by three major government organisations including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Out of the total, 8,913 candidates were appointed by UPSC; 97,914 by SSC and 52,788 by IBPS.

Taking about the year 2020-21, Mr Singh said that, around 96,601 candidates were recruited. Out of the total, 4,214 were employed under UPSC, 68,891 under SSC and 23,496 under IBPS.

He added, that 63,014 students were hired in 2021-2022 of which 4,699 were recruited by UPSC, 29,023 by SSC and 29,292 by IBPS.

This recruitment was done during Pandemic considering the all Covid- 19 safety protocols, as per the Minister. He informed that recruitment in the Central Government is a continuous process and it continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issues related to age relaxation and providing extra attempts to the candidates for Civil Services Examination (CSE) due to the COVID pandemic, were also put before the Supreme Court of India through writ petitions by the CSE candidates.

He said that the matter was considered on the basis of judgments passed by the Supreme Court of India. However, it was not possible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age limit for the Civil Services Examination.

SSC has decided to fix a crucial date for determining age as January 1 for the recrutiment advertisement of the year 2022.In the normal course, the crucial date for determining the age for these examinations would have been August 1, 2022, or January 1, 2023, depending on the schedule of conduct of the Tier-II Examination