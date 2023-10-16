Saurashtra University Result 2023 OUT on saurashtrauniversity.edu, Check UG and PG Semester Result PDF

Saurashtra University Result 2023 OUT: Saurashtra University declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Com, M.A, M.Com, and B.DS on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Get the Direct Link to Download Saurashtra University Result 2023 PDF here.

Saurashtra University Result 2023: Saurashtra University has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Com, M.A, M.Com, and B.DS other exams. Saurashtra University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- saurashtrauniversity.edu. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Saurashtra University result PDF, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

Saurashtra University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Saurashtra University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- saurashtrauniversity.edu.

How to Check Saurashtra University 2023 Results?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Com, M.A, M.Com, and B.DS other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Saurashtra University results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - saurashtrauniversity.edu

Step 2: Check for the ‘Students’ segment given on menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Result’ section available there.

Step 4: Fill all the required details and click on search.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Saurashtra University Results 2023

Check here the direct link To download Saurashtra University Results PDF for various semester examinations.

Course

Semester

Result Links

BA_Ext Mar 23

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th

Click here

BA.LLB

9th, 10th

Click here

B.Com_Ext Mar 23

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th

Click here

B.DS Jul 23

2nd, 3rd, 4th

Click here

BHMS Jun 23

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th

Click here

MA_Ext Mar 23

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th

Click here

M.Com_Ext Mar 23

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th

Click here

Highlights of Saurashtra University

Saurashtra University is located in  Rajkot, Gujarat. It was established in the year 1967 by the Saurashtra University Act of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Saurashtra University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of engineering, faculty of law, faculty of medicine, faculty of science, and vocational studies. 

Saurashtra University Highlights

University Name

Saurashtra University

Established

1967

Location

Rajkot, Gujarat

Saurashtra University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQ

Is Saurashtra University Result 2023 Declared for B.A. 6th semester?

Yes, Saurashtra University has released the results of B.A 6th semester on its official website. The Saurashtra University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Saurashtra University result PDF 2023 for M.Com 4th Sem?

The Saurashtra University result PDF 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Saurashtra University result PDF on this page.

