SBI CBO 2021: Admit Card, Exam Date, Syllabus, Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Vacancy, Notification PDF

SBI CBO 2021: The registration for SBI CBO 2021 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in State Bank of India began on 9th December 2021 and is open till 29th December 2021. The SBI CBO 2021 Exam Admit Card will be available on the 12th January 2022 for candidates to download. The SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 Notification was released on 8th December 2021. The SBI CBO 2021 exam will be held in January 2022 (tentative) for the recruitment of 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Online Written Test, Screening, and Interview. In this article, we share the details of SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment such as exam dates, admit card link, how to apply, syllabus, eligibility, educational qualification, exam pattern, vacancies, selection process, result, participating banks, and exam centres.

SBI CBO 2021: Important Dates

SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment Events Date SBI Circle Based Officer Notification 08th December 2021 SBI CBO Online Registration Start Date 09th December 2021 SBI CBO Online Registration Last Date 29th December 2021 Online Fee Payment 09th to 26th December 2021 Last Date for Editing the Application 29th December 2021 Last Date of Printing Online Application 13th January 2022 SBI CBO Call Letter (Admit Card) 12th January 2022 SBI CBO 2021 Exam Date January 2022 (Tentative) SBI CBO 2021 Interview To Be Notified SBI Circle Based Officer Result To Be Notified

SBI CBO 2021: Vacancies

Regular Vacancies

Circle State Language SC ST OBC EWS GEN Total LD VI HI d&e Ahmedabad Gujarat Gujrati 37 24 87 30 122 300 3 3 3 3 Bengaluru Karnataka Kannada 37 19 69 25 100 250 3 3 2 2 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Hindi 24 11 40 15 60 150 2 2 1 1 Chhattisgarh 8 4 4 5 29 50 1 1 - - Chennai Tamil Nadu Tamil 33 44 48 25 100 250 3 3 2 2 Jaipur Rajasthan Hindi 19 5 24 10 42 100 1 1 1 1 Total 158 107 272 110 453 1100 13 13 9 9

Backlog Vacancies

Circle State Language SC ST OBC EWS GEN Total LD VI HI d&e Ahmedabad Gujarat Gujrati - 16 38 - - 54 2 - 3 2 Bengaluru Karnataka Kannada - 7 21 - - 28 2 1 2 2 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Hindi 8 2 2 - - 12 1 1 1 2 Chhattisgarh 1 1 - - - 2 - - 1 1 Chennai Tamil Nadu Tamil - 26 - - - 26 3 3 4 3 Jaipur Rajasthan Hindi 4 - - - - 4 1 1 2 2 Total 13 52 61 - - 126 9 6 13 12

Abbreviations : SC – Scheduled Caste; ST – Scheduled Tribe; OBC – Other Backward Classes; EWS – Economically Weaker Section; GEN – General; LD – Locomotor Disability; HI – Hearing Impaired; VI – Visually Impaired; d&e – The PWDs categories under clause “d&e” of Section 34 (i) of RPWD Act 2016 suitable for the post are Specific Learning Disorder (SLD), Mental Illness (MI), Autism Spectrum Disorder (Mild)- ASD (M) & Multiple Disability amongst LD, VI, HI, SLD, MI & ASD (M).

NOTE: The candidate will have to apply for a vacancy in one State only. A candidate applying against a vacancy of one State will not be eligible to apply against a vacancy of any other State.

The candidature of the applicant will be considered only against the vacancies in the State for which he/ she has applied/ opted. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category-wise.

Selected candidates will be posted in the Circle/State against whose vacancy they are selected.

The selected candidates will not be entitled to Inter-Circle transfer/ Corporate Centre Posting/ Corporate Centre Establishment Posting/ Foreign Posting up to his/ her promotion to SMGS-IV Grade OR 12 years of service, whichever is later.

Candidates working with subsidiaries of Scheduled Commercial Bank/ SBI in clerical or supervisory cadre/ resigned from officer grade in SBI will not be eligible to apply.

SBI CBO 2021 Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Work Experience

Candidates interested in applying for Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India should ensure they meet the minimum eligibility criteria as decided by IBPS.

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit

As on 1st December 2021, a candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years.

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

SNo. Category Age relaxation 1. Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe 5 Years 2. Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 Years 3. Persons with Disabilities (PWD) - PWD (SC/ ST) 15 Years - PWD (OBC) 13 Years - PWD (Gen/ EWS) 10 Years 4. Eligible - Ex Servicemen, Commissioned officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment 5 Years

Work Experience

As on 1st December 2021, candidates should have a minimum 2 years experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in the Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India.

SBI CBO 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online only from 9th December 2021 to 29th December 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Visit the official website of State Bank of India to register themselves online. Go to the 'Current Opening' section and click on the box ‘Recruitment of Circle Based Officers (Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2021-22/19). Click Apply Online to fill the application carefully. Once the application is filled completely, candidates should submit the data.

SBI CBO 2021: Online Application Link

SBI CBO 2021: Application Fee

Category Fees SC/ ST/ PWD NIL General/ EWS/ OBC Rs 750/-

SBI CBO 2021: Selection Procedure

Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in phases viz. (i) Online Written Examination (ii) Screening and (ii) Interview.

SBI CBO 2021: Exam Pattern

The SBI CBO 2021 Selection Procedure consists of Online Written Tests, Screening, and Interview. The Online Written Tests will include two tests – Objective Test (Online) and Descriptive Test (Online). The total duration of both tests is 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates will be asked a total of 170 questions for 170 marks. The duration of the Objective Test (Online) is 2 hours and it will consist of 4 Sections for a total of 120 marks. There will be separate timing for every section. The duration of the Descriptive Test (Online) is 30 minutes and it will consist of 2 questions for a total of 50 marks.

SBI CBO 2021: Online Written Tests

Test A: Objective Test (Online)

Name of Test No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 mins Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 mins General Awareness/Economy 30 30 30 mins Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 mins Total 120 120 2 hours

SBI CBO 2021 Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)

B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test) No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Letter Writing 1 25 30 mins Essay 1 25 Total 2 50 30 mins

NOTE: Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Written Test. There will be no sectional qualifying marks. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the State wise and Category wise vacancies will be shortlisted for Screening from the top of the merit list drawn on State wise and Category wise subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score, as decided by the Bank.

There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for Online Written examinations.

SBI CBO 2021: Screening

Candidates shortlisted in the Online Written Test based on their performance will be called in for the Screening process. The Screening Committee constituted by the Bank will examine whether the candidates fulfill the required eligibility criteria of experience. The Committee will match the job profile submitted by the candidates (certified by their existing/ previous employer(s) with whom they are/were employed) with the job profile of Scale-I Generalist Officer of the State Bank of India.

SBI CBO 2021: Interview

The candidates who fulfill qualify the Screening process will be called for an interview. The SBI CBO 2021 Interview will consist of 50 marks. Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview to be considered for final selection. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank.

NOTE: Candidates qualifying for an interview under the 'OBC' category would be required to submit an OBC certificate containing the 'Non-Creamy layer' clause. Candidates who have registered themselves as OBC but do not submit OBC 'Non-Creamy layer' certificate and request for an interview under the General category will not be entertained. Candidates qualifying for the interview under the EWS category would be required to submit an EWS certificate issued based on gross annual income for the financial year 2020-21 as per DoPT guidelines. Candidates who have registered themselves as EWS but do not submit EWS certificate issued based on gross annual income for the financial year 2020-21 as per DoPT guidelines and request for an interview under the General category will not be entertained.

SBI CBO 2021: Syllabus

The SBI CBO 2021 Exam Syllabus includes Reasoning Ability, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge.

Click here for detailed Section-wise Syllabus for SBI CBO 2021

SBI CBO 2021: Joining, Training & Career Path

On joining, the selected candidates will be designated as “Circle Based Officers” (CBOs) and will be on probation for a period of 6 months from their joining the Bank.

The selected officers will be in the general cadre and will be governed by the promotion policy applicable for Bank’s general cadre officers. The selected candidates will not be entitled to inter-circle transfer/ Corporate Centre Posting/ Corporate Centre Establishment Posting/ Foreign Posting up to his/ her promotion to SMGS-IV Grade OR 12 years of service, whichever is later.

SBI CBO 2021: Salary

As on 1st December 2021, the starting basic pay is 36,000/- in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I plus one increment for each completed year of service rendered in officer cadre in Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Regional Rural Bank.

However, the maximum advance increment has been capped at 2 (two), irrespective of the duration of experience gained in previous employment. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical, and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI CBO 2021: Exam Centres

The examinations will be conducted online at venues across many centres in India. Candidates can go through the tentative list of centres for the SBI CBO 2021 Online Examination. No request for change of Examination Centre/Date/Session will not be entertained.