Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SBI CBO Important Questions 2025: Section and Topics-wise Questions for Quick Revision

SBI CBO 2025 exam will be held on July 20 to fill 2964 vacancies. Candidates can boost their preparation with these section-wise important questions covering English, Banking Awareness, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 19, 2025, 15:54 IST
Get here important questions for SBI CBO exam on 20th July 2025.
Get here important questions for SBI CBO exam on 20th July 2025.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to conduct the Circle Based Officer (CBO) Exam on July 20 to fill 2964 vacancies across various circles. With the exam just around the corner, aspirants must prioritise practising section-wise important questions to boost their preparation and chances of qualifying. SBI CBO exam will assess candidates on four subjects, namely, English Language, Banking Awareness, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge.

SBI CBO Important Questions 2025

SBI CBO 2025 is set to take place on July 20th to shortlist eligible candidates for Circle Based Officer posts. Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam must attempt the SBI CBO Important Questions with Answers to take their preparation level a notch higher. It also acquaints them with their strengths and weaknesses.

SBI CBO Important Questions for Reasoning

Question: Study the following information carefully and answer the related questions:
In a certain code language
‘Regions Culture And Economy’ is coded as ‘6T$ 6E@ 2C$ 6G$’
‘Different Color Sensitive Range’ is coded as ‘8F$ 4E$ 8U@ 4T@’
‘Light Striking The Retina’ is coded as ‘4N$ 7U$ 2V@ 5T@’
‘Layers That Separate Segment’ is coded as ‘5N$ 3V$ 7U@ 6U$’

Question 1: What will be the code for ‘Biometric’?
(a) 9D$
(b) 8D@
(c) 9B@
(d) 8D$
(e) 9B$

Question 2: Which of the following word is coded as ‘7S$’?
(a) Segment
(b) Instance
(c) Question
(d) Duration
(e) Quadrate

Question 3: Which of the following given pair is incorrect?
(a) Camera – 5E@
(b) Housing – 6J$
(c) Vacuum – 5W$
(d) Improve – 6K@
(e) Relation – 7T$

Question 4: What will be the code for ‘Color Method’?
(a) 5O@ 4E@
(b) 5E$ 6O$
(c) 4E$ 5O$
(d) 4O$ 5E@
(e) None of the above

Question 5: Which of the following is the correct code for ‘Powerful’?
(a) 7O$
(b) 8R@
(c) 6O$
(d) 7R$
(e) 7O@

SBI CBO English Questions

Question 1: Choose the word opposite to the word “aversion”.
(a) preference
(b) amiable
(c) loathing
(d) disinclination
(e) dislike

Question 2: The new employee's ________________ demeanour made it easy for colleagues to approach and
work with him.
(a) aloof
(b) cheerful
(c) indifferent
(d) arrogant
(e) reserved

Question 3: The comedian's _______________ jokes had the audience laughing throughout the entire show.
(a) stale
(b) offensive
(c) predictable
(d) witty
(e) dull

Question 4: Her style of fashion (A)/ is truly most unique (B)/ and stands out (C)/from the crowd (D).
(a) A
(b) B
(c) C
(d) D
(e) No error

Question 5: Each of the students (A)/ in the class (B)/ have submitted (C)/ their assignments on time (D).
(a) A
(b) B
(c) C
(d) D
(e) No error

Question 6: schools with a large (A)/ were plenty of single-teacher (B)/ in many states there (C)/ number
of children (D).
(a) DABC
(b) ABDC
(c) CBAD
(d) ACBD
(e) No rearrangement required

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News