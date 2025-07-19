The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to conduct the Circle Based Officer (CBO) Exam on July 20 to fill 2964 vacancies across various circles. With the exam just around the corner, aspirants must prioritise practising section-wise important questions to boost their preparation and chances of qualifying. SBI CBO exam will assess candidates on four subjects, namely, English Language, Banking Awareness, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. SBI CBO Important Questions 2025 SBI CBO 2025 is set to take place on July 20th to shortlist eligible candidates for Circle Based Officer posts. Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam must attempt the SBI CBO Important Questions with Answers to take their preparation level a notch higher. It also acquaints them with their strengths and weaknesses.

SBI CBO Important Questions for Reasoning Question: Study the following information carefully and answer the related questions:

In a certain code language

‘Regions Culture And Economy’ is coded as ‘6T$ 6E@ 2C$ 6G$’

‘Different Color Sensitive Range’ is coded as ‘8F$ 4E$ 8U@ 4T@’

‘Light Striking The Retina’ is coded as ‘4N$ 7U$ 2V@ 5T@’

‘Layers That Separate Segment’ is coded as ‘5N$ 3V$ 7U@ 6U$’ Question 1: What will be the code for ‘Biometric’?

(a) 9D$

(b) 8D@

(c) 9B@

(d) 8D$

(e) 9B$ Question 2: Which of the following word is coded as ‘7S$’?

(a) Segment

(b) Instance

(c) Question

(d) Duration

(e) Quadrate Question 3: Which of the following given pair is incorrect?

(a) Camera – 5E@

(b) Housing – 6J$

(c) Vacuum – 5W$

(d) Improve – 6K@

(e) Relation – 7T$ Question 4: What will be the code for ‘Color Method’?

(a) 5O@ 4E@

(b) 5E$ 6O$

(c) 4E$ 5O$

(d) 4O$ 5E@

(e) None of the above

Question 5: Which of the following is the correct code for ‘Powerful’?

(a) 7O$

(b) 8R@

(c) 6O$

(d) 7R$

(e) 7O@ SBI CBO English Questions Question 1: Choose the word opposite to the word “aversion”.

(a) preference

(b) amiable

(c) loathing

(d) disinclination

(e) dislike Question 2: The new employee's ________________ demeanour made it easy for colleagues to approach and

work with him.

(a) aloof

(b) cheerful

(c) indifferent

(d) arrogant

(e) reserved Question 3: The comedian's _______________ jokes had the audience laughing throughout the entire show.

(a) stale

(b) offensive

(c) predictable

(d) witty

(e) dull Question 4: Her style of fashion (A)/ is truly most unique (B)/ and stands out (C)/from the crowd (D).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) No error Question 5: Each of the students (A)/ in the class (B)/ have submitted (C)/ their assignments on time (D).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) No error