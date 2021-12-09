SBI CBO Recruitment 2021-22 Notification Released for 1226 Vacancies, Apply Online @sbi.co.in

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021-22 Notification Released at sbi.co.in. Also check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, vacancy, and other details here.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021-22: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO) against 1226 vacancies. The candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 9 December to 29 December 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online written exam, screening, and interview. The written test is tentative to be held in January 2022. However, the admit cards will be released on 12 January 2022.

How to apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2021-22?

Candidates can apply online only from 9 December to 29 December 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates should have a valid email ID and mobile no. which should be kept active till the declaration of results. It will be essentially required for receiving any communication/ call letters/ advice from the bank by email/ SMS.

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.

List of documents to be uploaded:

Recent Photograph (jpg/jpeg),

Signature (jpg/jpeg),

ID Proof (PDF),

Proof of Date of Birth (PDF),

Job Profile (certified by existing/previous employers) (PDF)

Brief Resume – detailing educational/professional qualification, experience, and assignments handled (PDF)

Educational Certificates: Relevant MarkSheets/ Degree/ Certificate (PDF),

Experience Certificate/ Appointment Letter/Job Offer Letter (PDF)

Form-16/ Salary Slip (PDF)

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021-22 Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD - Nil

General/EWS/OBC - Rs. 750/-

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 9 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 29 December 2021

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021-22 Vacancy Details

Circle Based Officer - 1226 Posts

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021-22 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021-22 Age Limit - 21 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download SBI CBO Recruitment 2021-22 Notification PDF

Apply Online

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021-22 Selection Criteria

The selection process consists of Online Written tests, Screening and interviews.

Online Written Test: Online written test will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

Objective Test: The duration of the objective test is 2 hours and it consists of 4 Sections of total of 120 marks. There will be separate timing for every section.

Name of the test No. Of Questions Max Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 minutes Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 minutes General Awareness/ Economy 30 30 30 minutes Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 minutes Total 120 120 2 hours

Descriptive Test: The duration of the Descriptive Test is 30 minutes. It will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) with two questions for a total of 50 marks.

Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Written Test. There will be no sectional qualifying marks.

Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for Online Written examinations.

Screening: Online applications and documents of candidates, who are shortlisted based on performance in online examination, will be placed before the Screening Committee.

Interview: Interview will consist of 50 marks. Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in an interview to be considered for final selection. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank.

Final Selection: The candidates will have to qualify both in Online Written Test and Interview separately.

SBI CBO Admit Card

The candidates should download their call letter (for Online Written Exam & Interview) and an “acquaint yourself booklet”, by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website.