SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Registration Last Date Today for 5008 Posts @sbi.co.in/careers

SBI Clerk 2022: State Bank of India is closing the registrations for recruitment of 5000+ Clerk Posts on 27 September 2022. Candidates can check the details below.

SBI Clerk 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) is closing the registration window for the post of Clerk today. Those who have not applied yet for this opportunity are advised to submit their application right away as the link will be deactivated after 27 September 2022. In order to apply for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022, the candidate clicks on the application link provided under 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Apply Online from 07.09.2022 TO 27.09.2022) (Advertisement No: CRPD/CR/2022-23/15)of Current Openings’section on sbi.co.in/careers.

The candidates can get this job by attending the SBI Clerk Exam and Language Test. The exam consists of Prelims and Mains. SBI Clerk Pre will be held in the month of November 2022. Students will be having one month time period after the registration. The main exam will be conducted either in December 2022 or January 2023.

Those who apply successfully will be issued the prelims admit card on 29 October 2022.

This is a golden opportunity for bank job seekers as more than five thousand vacancies are available across the country. The vacancies will be filled in Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Jaipur, Lucknow/ Delhi, Maharashtra/ Mumbai Metro and North Eastern. Students can check the exam centre as per their need.

Selected candidates will be paid Rs.19900/- per month (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates in the pay scale o Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.

Interested students can visit the provided link for the online application form link and detailed notification.

SBI Clerk 2022 Notification and Online Application Link