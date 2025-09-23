SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 OUT – Download SBI JA Prelims Hall Ticket at sbi.co.in for Sept 27 Exam

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025, SBI JA Admit Card 2025: The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 and SBI JA Admit Card 2025 link is active at sbi.co.in. The phase 1 of the SBI Clerk Exam 2025 was conducted on September 20 and 21, 2025 and phase 2 of the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 27, 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied for SBI Clerk 2025 and still have their prelims exam pending can now download the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025.
The SBI JA Admit Card 2025 is the mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre and it contains important information such as the exam date, shift timing, venue, candidate information and examination centre details.
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 OUT
The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming exam on September 27 can now be downloaded from the official website, sbi.co.in, using their registration number and password.
The SBI Clerk Admit Card Date 2025 was confirmed as September 14, 2025, for the exam which is scheduled for September 20, 21, and 27 across multiple shifts nationwide. Candidates will be able to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 till September 27, 2025.
SBI JA Admit Card 2025 Link Active
The SBI JA Admit Card 2025 link is now active on the careers page of the official website of the State Bank of India, i.e., sbi.co.in. To download the SBI JA Admit Card 2025, candidates can visit sbi.co.in and log in using your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. Click on the direct link below to download the SBI JA Admit Card 2025.
SBI JA Admit Card 2025
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Overview
The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 can now be downloaded for the upcoming exam on September 27, 2025. Candidates can download the SBI Admit Card 2025 Clerk by visiting the careers section of the official website, sbi.co.in. Check the table below for SBI JA Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Feature
Description
Exam Name
SBI Clerk / Junior Associate Prelims 2025
Admit Card Release Date
September 14, 2025
Official Website
www.sbi.co.in
Download Method
Registration No. and Password/DOB
Exam Dates
September 20, 21, 27, 2025
Posts
Clerk (Junior Associate)
Total Vacancies
6,589
How to Download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025?
Candidates going to appear in the SBI Clerk Exam 2025 scheduled on September 27, 2025 must download their SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 from the official website. The process is simple and requires your registration credentials. The SBI Clerk Admit Card Date 2025 was officially announced as September 14, and the exam is scheduled for September 20, 21, and 27. Check the step by step process below to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025
- Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in
- On the homepage click on the “Careers” section and navigate to “Current Openings”
- Now Select “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)”
- Click on the link for SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card
- Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth, and complete the CAPTCHA
- Click “Login” to access your SBI JA Exam Admit Card 2025
- Verify all details and click on SBI admit card download PDF to save and print
Details Mentioned in SBI JA Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the SBI JA Admit Card 2025. Check the details below
- Candidate’s Name, Photograph, and Signature
- Roll Number and Registration Number
- Exam Date, Shift Timing, and Reporting Time
- Exam Venue with complete address
- Instructions for exam day
- Space for invigilator’s signature and candidate declaration
