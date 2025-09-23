SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 OUT – Download SBI JA Prelims Hall Ticket at sbi.co.in for Sept 27 Exam

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025, SBI JA Admit Card 2025: The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 and SBI JA Admit Card 2025 link is active at sbi.co.in. The phase 1 of the SBI Clerk Exam 2025 was conducted on September 20 and 21, 2025 and phase 2 of the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 27, 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied for SBI Clerk 2025 and still have their prelims exam pending can now download the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025.

The SBI JA Admit Card 2025 is the mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre and it contains important information such as the exam date, shift timing, venue, candidate information and examination centre details.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 OUT

The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming exam on September 27 can now be downloaded from the official website, sbi.co.in, using their registration number and password.

The SBI Clerk Admit Card Date 2025 was confirmed as September 14, 2025, for the exam which is scheduled for September 20, 21, and 27 across multiple shifts nationwide. Candidates will be able to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 till September 27, 2025.