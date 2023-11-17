SBI Clerk Apply Online 2023 Begun: Direct Link to Online Applicatioin Form for 8773 Vacancies at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Apply Online 2023: SBI has released the Junior Associates recruitment for 8773 vacancies. Eligible candidates can fill online form from November 17 to December 7, 2023, at sbi.co.in. Check here the SBI Clerk Online application form link, application fees, important dates, etc

SBI Clerk Apply Online 2023: The State Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up 8773 vacancies for SBI Clerk. The online registration process for Clerk posts recruitment began on November 17 and will be successfully concluded on December 7, 2023. The SBI r recruitment drive is held to recruit 8773 Junior Associates (JA).

All the interested candidates must fulfil all the eligibility criteria and then apply online for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 at sbi.co.in. They should register and pay the application fees on or before the last date in order to be part of the recruitment drive. In this article, we have compiled the SBI Clerk Apply Online 2023 link, including important dates, steps to apply online, and so on.

SBI Clerk Apply Online 2023 Overview

Candidates can register online for SBI Clerk recruitment from November 17, 2023, only at the official website of SBI. Here are key highlights of the SBI Clerk Apply Online 2023 shared below for the ease of the candidates.

SBI Clerk Apply Online 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Exam Name SBI Junior Associates (SBI Clerk) SBI Clerk Vacancy 8773 SBI Clerk Age Limit Minimum Age - 20 Years Maximum Age - 28 Years SBI Clerk Educational Qualification Graduation (Final Year Students) Application Mode Online SBI Clerk Registration Dates November 7 to December 7, 2023 Prelims Exam Date January 2024 Job Location PAN India Official Website sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Notification PDF

Candidates can download the SBI Clerk Junior Associate Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 8773 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of SBI JA Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

SBI Clerk Download PDF

SBI Clerk Online Form 2023 Link

The State Bank of India activated the SBI Clerk online application link on November 5, 2023. The last date to register for SBI JA recruitment is December 7, 2023. Candidates must register successfully on or before the last date to avoid last-minute hassles or confusion. Candidates can apply online for SBI Clerk recruitment on the official website of SBI or the direct link shared below.

SBI Clerk Apply Online Link Click Here

SBI Clerk Apply Online 2023 Dates

Here are the important dates for the SBI Clerk recruitment for Phase 2 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Events Dates SBI Clerk Registration Begins November 17, 2023 Closure of registration of application December 7, 2023 Closure for editing application details December 7, 2023 Last date for printing your application December 22,, 2023 Online Fee Payment November 17, 2023 to December 7, 2023

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023

The SBI JA is held to recruit 8773 Junior Associates. Check the SBI Clerk Official Notification for detailed vacancies. The Category wise distribution of SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 is shared below.

Post Number of Vacancies General 3515 EWS 817 OBC 1919 SC 1284 ST 748

Category wise Backlog Vacancies

Category Backlog Vacancy SC/ST/OBC 141 PwD 92 Xs 257 Total 490

SBI Clerk Registration Fee

Candidates must pay the registration fee to complete the SBI TRE application fees. The category-wise SBI Clerk registration fee is shared below.

Category SBI Clerk Registration Fees General/ OBC/ EWS Rs 750 SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM Rs 200

SBI Clerk Salary

The salary of the selected candidates will be Rs.19900 (Rs.17900 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates). The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs.37,000/- per month inclusive of D.A., other allowances at the current rate and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates.

SBI Clerk Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The candidates should have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2023.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2023.

Age Limit:

The candidate should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as of 01.04.2023, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1995 and not later than 01.04.2003 (both days inclusive). However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates

Things Required for SBI Clerk Apply Online 2023

Some of the important things/documents required before filling out the SBI Clerk application form are shared below.

Valid and Working Email ID and Mobile Number.

Scanned Copy of all the required documents in PDF format and not exceeding 100 KB size.

Good Quality Webcam for Photo Capture.

Scanned Signature in Hindi or English (.jpg/jpeg format, maximum 15kb size.

How to Apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023?

The SBI Clerk Apply Online link is active now at sbi.co.in. Here are the steps to apply online for the SBI JA recruitment with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website i.e. sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply Online link of the SBI Recruitment link.

Step 3: The registration form will appear on the screen. Enter all the required details like the candidate’s name, father’s name/Husband’s name, Aadhar number, email ID, mobile number, address, and other details.

Step 4: Click on the Submit Registration Form link to register successfully.

Step 5: In the next step, log in with the required credentials and fill out the entire application form with personal details and academic and other information.

Step 6: Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Click on the Download Filled Application Form link to successfully download the SBI Clerk application form for future reference.

