SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Expected Current Affairs Topics for General/ Financial Awareness

SBI is going to conduct the SBI Clerk Mains 2022 exam on 15th January 2023 for 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India.

SBI Clerk Mains Current Affairs Capsule: The State Bank of India is going to conduct the SBI Clerk mains 2022 examination on 15th January 2022. Candidates who are going to write the SBI Junior Associate examination should prepare well for the General/Financial awareness section. Candidates who qualify for the SBI Clerk Mains exam shall be considered for appointment against the 5486 vacancies reported by the bank. 

In this article, candidates can check SBI Clerk Mains 2022 Expected Current Affairs Topics for General Awareness/Financial Awareness and How to Score 40+ in General/Financial Awareness.

SBI Clerk 2022 Exam Calendar

SBI Clerk 2022 Events

Important Dates 

SBI Clerk Notification 2022 Releases

6th September 2022 

SBI Clerk Online Application Start Date

7th to 27th, September 2022 

SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Training

20th October 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card

30th October 2022 

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 

12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022 

SBI Clerk Prelims Result

2nd January 2023

SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard

2nd January 2023

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card

31st December 2022 to 15th January 2023

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

15th January 2023 

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

  • The SBI Clerk mains exam will be conducted online mode. 
  • The questions asked will be multiple choice based only.
  • There is a prescribed negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.
  • Candidates can attempt the subjects only within the sectional time prescribed for the same.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General/ Financial Awareness

50

50

35 Minutes

General English

40

40

35 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 Minutes

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 Minutes

Total

190

200

160 Minutes

Important Topics to Secure 40+ Marks in SBI Clerk Mains

Candidates preparing for SBI Clerk Mains General/Financial Awareness should focus on current affairs topics ranging from the past 3 to 6 months from the time of examination. The SBI Clerk Mains 2022 exam is being held on 15th January 2022 so we have gathered important current affairs topics for you to revise.

Section

Topics

Current Affairs
  • South Africa Flood Disaster
  • Lieutenant General Manoj Pande (29th Chief of Army Staff)
  • Rajasthan (First State to Get an L-root Server)
  • World’s First Crypto-Backed Payment Card
  • Integrated Command and Control Centres in all Smart Cities
  • Invictus Games 2022
  • RBI and Rising Commodity Prices, Inflationary Risks, Increased Imports
  • World’s Highest Tunnel at Shinku La Pass
  • WHO’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar (world’s first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine)
  • World Bank’s global growth forecast in 2022 reduced from 4.1 to 3.2 per cent
  • National Cyber Security Incident Response Exercise (NCX India)
  • Indo-Finnish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing
  • Kharif Campaign – National Conference on Agriculture – 2022
  • Rajnish Kumar joins BharatPe as Chairman
  • Highlights of the SBI Ecowrap report
  • Telangana’s government launched its first space-tech Framework

Current affairs is a vast area to prepare and that is why candidates should keep a practice of reading the latest news and financial events to keep themselves abreast.

SBI Clerk Mains Preparation Strategy 2022
SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for English Language
SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude
SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General/Financial Awareness

How to prepare Current Affairs for SBI Clerk Mains 2022?

Current affairs for the SBI Clerk Mains 2022 play a pivotal role where the candidates are assessed for general awareness based on the latest happenings in the Banking and Financial sector. General/ Financial Awareness carries 50 questions for 50 marks. Scoring high in General/Financial Awareness helps in securing high marks in the overall total as other sections such as Quantitative or Reasoning or English may be subjective to the difficulty level.

Here are some of the major sections that should be prepared well to ace the SBI Clerk General/ Financial Awareness section.

1. The candidates should make a habit of studying General/ Financial Awareness topics regularly. Make a habit of reading the newspaper every day such as The Hindu analysis, The Economic Times, etc. Focus on Money, Economy, Banking, and Financial editorials.

2. Make short notes for all the current affairs topics that are considered crucial to secure at least 40+ marks in the examination. These topics are regularly asked in the examination and hence should be prepared well to secure high marks in the examination. Cover all the topics and revise these topics at least twice or thrice before the examination

3. Invest in a good quality SBI Clerk mains mock test to practice for the General/ Financial Awareness section. Also, attempt daily quizzes regularly to re-revise whatever you have learned during the day. Analyze your performance in the SBI Clerk mains mock tests and work on the sections you are lagging in. 

4. Resort to videos shared by experts to prepare for the static GK section. The experts regularly share ways to learn topics like country names, currencies, and national parks along with their names. These tricks are helpful to cover these topics easily. As per last year’s exam analysis, around 15 questions are asked from the static GK portion hence it should be prepared well. 

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022

SBI Clerk Free Mock Test (Junior Associate)

FAQ

Q1. How can I score high marks in the General/ Financial Awareness section of SBI Clerk mains 2022?

Prepare current affairs, national and international news, important summits, etc in the SBI Clerk General/ Financial Awareness section.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in the SBI Clerk General/ Financial Awareness?

Yes, negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks is applicable for the SBI Clerk General/ Financial Awareness.

Take Free Online SBI Clerk 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
