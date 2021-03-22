SBI Clerk Result First Waiting List 2020-2021 Out: Check Selected Candidates Roll Number in Mains @sbi.co.in/careers

SBI Clerk Result First Waiting List 2020-2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has uploaded the list, containing the roll numbers of candidates selected provisionally from waiting list along with bio-data (to be submitted along with documents when called by Circle)for the post of Jr Assistant (Customer Support and Sales). Candidates who appearedin SBI Clerk Mains Exam on n 31 December2020 and 07 November 2020, can download SBI Clerk Mains Result from the official website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI Clerk Result First Waiting List Link is given below. The candidates can check the roll number of all shortlisted candidates through SBI JA Result PDF given below:

How to Download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020 ?

1.Go to official website of SBI i.e. - bi.co.in/careers

2.Click on the link - 'First Waiyt List’ given under 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/20)

3.Download SBI Clerk Waiting List PDF

4.Check your roll number of selected candidates in the mains exam

As per the notice, the selection is:

Provisional and subject to Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language

Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/20 dated 03.01.2020 and

Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration.

The recruitment is being done to fill 8000 vacancies in various banks of the SBI across the country. Out of total, 7870 vacancies are regular and 130 are under the Special Recruitment Drive.