SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 Out @sbi.co.in, Download Link Here

SBI Admit Card 2021 for Pharmacist: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card of online written test for the post of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre. Candidates can download SBI Admit Card from the SBI official website www.sbi.co.in.

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates can download SBI Clerk Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

SBI Pharmacist Exam is scheduled on 23 May 2021 (Sunday). The candidates should Affix firmly a copy of recent passport size photograph in the space provided for it in the call letter and bring it alongwith photo identity proof in original and a photocopy at the venue. They should carry the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy, call letter or without the photograph affixed on the call letter and a stamp pad for affixing thumb impression.

They should submit the call letter alongwith the photocopy of photo identity proof by putting it in the designated

drop box at the end of the examination in the examination hall.



SBI Pharmacist Exam Pattern

There will be objective type questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time

General Awareness 25 25 2 Hours General English 25 25 Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 Reasoning Ability 25 25 Professional knowledge 50 100 TOTAL 150 20

SBI Interview

Those who qualify in the online exam will be called for Interview . The qualifying marks in Interview will be as decided by the Bank.

SBI Pharmacist Online Exam - 40%

Interview - 60%

How to Download SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 ?