SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 Out @sbi.co.in, Download Link Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card of online written test for the post of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre. Candidates can download SBI Admit Card from the SBI official website www.sbi.co.in.

Created On: May 11, 2021 18:26 IST
SBI Admit Card 2021
SBI Admit Card 2021

SBI Admit Card 2021 for Pharmacist:  The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card of online written test for the post of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre. Candidates can download SBI Admit Card from the SBI official website www.sbi.co.in.

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates can download SBI Clerk Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Download Link 

SBI Pharmacist Sample Paper:

Hindi

English

SBI Pharmacist Exam is scheduled on 23 May 2021 (Sunday). The candidates should Affix firmly a copy of  recent passport size photograph in the space provided for it in the call letter and bring it alongwith photo identity proof in original and a photocopy at the venue. They should carry the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy, call letter or without the photograph affixed on the call letter and a  stamp pad for affixing thumb impression.
They should submit the call letter alongwith the photocopy of photo identity proof by putting it in the designated
drop box at the end of the examination in the examination hall.

SBI Pharmacist Exam Pattern

There will be objective type questions on:

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

General Awareness

25

25

 2 Hours

General English

25

25

Quantitative Aptitude

25

25

Reasoning Ability

25

25

Professional knowledge

50

100

TOTAL

150

20

SBI Interview

Those who qualify in the online exam will be called for Interview . The qualifying marks in Interview will be as decided by the Bank.

  • SBI Pharmacist Online Exam - 40%
  • Interview - 60%

How to Download SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in.
  2. Click on 'Opportunities Section'
  3. Click on the link ‘Download Exam Call Letter’ given under 'RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PHARMACIST/2021-22/04)’ in Latest Announcement Section
  4. A new window will open
  5. Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password/DOB
  6. Login into the link
  7. Download SBI Pharmacist Clerk Admit Card

FAQ

What is SBI Pharmacist Exam Date ?

The exam is scheduled to be held on 23 May 2021

How to Download SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in. Click on 'Opportunities Section' Click on the link ‘Download Exam Call Letter’ given under 'RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PHARMACIST/2021-22/04)’ in Latest Announcement Section A new window will open Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password/DOB Login into the link

What is SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Link ?

You can download SBI Pharmacist Admit Card through the link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiphccmar21/cloea_may21/login.php?appid=cd84e6171b7281b45d3b8169f16429b4
