SBI PO Exam Analysis 2020 (4 January 2021): Check Prelims Review, Difficulty Level of Questions Asked & Good Attempts

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis & Review 2020 is shared here for the online preliminary exam held online on 4th January 2021 in different shifts. The SBI PO Prelims 2020 exam was taken by the candidates who had applied for the SBI PO Recruitment 2020. This year, State Bank of India (SBI) seeks to fill a total of 2000 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO). The selection process for SBI PO 2020 involves three stages - Prelims, Mains and Interview. The first stage, SBI PO 2020 Prelims exam is being held now. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed SBI PO Exam Analysis 2020 of the prelims exam. Check complete exam analysis and review here and know Difficulty Level of Questions Asked & Good Attempts made by candidates.

As per the feedback shared by candidates who appeared for the exam, the difficulty level of the SBI PO Prelims 2020 exam was Moderate. On an average, candidates were able to make around 55 to 65 good attempts. Have a look at the detailed section-wise exam analysis below and know the topics from which questions were asked in the exam:

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (4th January 2021)

Subject Total Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 30 20 -22 Easy to Moderate Reasoning Ability 35 18 – 20 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 35 18 – 21 Moderate Total 100 56 – 63 Moderate

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2020: Section-wise

Let's now have a look at the section-wise exam analysis for English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude:

English Language: The difficulty level of English Language was Easy to Moderate. The questions in this section were asked from Reading Comprehensions, Idioms and Phrases, Error Detection, Fill in the Blanks, Sentence Rearrangement and others. Have a look:

Topics of Shift 1 (Easy to Moderate) Topics of Shift 2 (Moderate) Reading Comprehension (Technology and Jobs) Reading Comprehension (Customer's knowledge about their purchase) Idioms and Phrases Word Rearrangement Error Detection Word Swap Fill in the Blanks Error Detection Sentence Rearrangement Fill in the Blanks Word Rearrangement Sentence Rearrangement Match the Column

Quantitative Aptitude: The Difficulty level of this section was Moderate. The questions asked from Quantitative Aptitude were Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equation, Number Series, Arithmetic problems and others. Have a look:

Topics of Shift 1 (Moderate) Topics of Shift 2 (Moderate) Data Interpretation (Tabular & Tabular + Pie Chart) Data Interpretation (Tabular, Bar Graph & Caselet) Quadratic Equation Quadratic Equation Number Series - Wrong Number Number Series - Wrong Number Arithmetic Word Problems Arithmetic Word Problems

Reasoning Ability: In this section, the questions were asked from Puzzles, Syllogism, Inequality, Blood Relation, Direction Sense and others. The difficulty level of Reasoning Ability was Moderate. Have a look: