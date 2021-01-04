SBI PO Exam Analysis 2020 (4 January 2021): Check Prelims Review, Difficulty Level of Questions Asked & Good Attempts

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 is shared here for the exam conducted online on 4th January 2021 in different shifts. Check detailed exam analysis and review and know Difficulty Level of Questions Asked & Good Attempts made by candidates.

Created On: Jan 4, 2021 15:15 IST
Modified On: Jan 4, 2021 15:17 IST
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis & Review 2020 is shared here for the online preliminary exam held online on 4th January 2021 in different shifts. The SBI PO Prelims 2020 exam was taken by the candidates who had applied for the SBI PO Recruitment 2020. This year, State Bank of India (SBI) seeks to fill a total of 2000 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO). The selection process for SBI PO 2020 involves three stages - Prelims, Mains and Interview. The first stage, SBI PO 2020 Prelims exam is being held now. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed SBI PO Exam Analysis 2020 of the prelims exam.  Check complete exam analysis and review here and know Difficulty Level of Questions Asked & Good Attempts made by candidates.

As per the feedback shared by candidates who appeared for the exam, the difficulty level of the SBI PO Prelims 2020 exam was Moderate. On an average, candidates were able to make around 55 to 65 good attempts. Have a look at the detailed section-wise exam analysis below and know the topics from which questions were asked in the exam:

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (4th January 2021)

Subject

Total Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

30

20 -22

Easy to Moderate

Reasoning Ability

35

18 – 20

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

35

18 – 21

Moderate

Total

100

56 – 63

Moderate

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2020: Section-wise

Let's now have a look at the section-wise exam analysis for English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude:

English Language: The difficulty level of English Language was Easy to Moderate. The questions in this section were asked from Reading Comprehensions, Idioms and Phrases, Error Detection, Fill in the Blanks, Sentence Rearrangement and others. Have a look:

Topics of Shift 1 (Easy to Moderate)

Topics of Shift 2 (Moderate)

Reading Comprehension (Technology and Jobs)

Reading Comprehension (Customer's knowledge about their purchase)

Idioms and Phrases

Word Rearrangement

Error Detection

Word Swap

Fill in the Blanks

Error Detection

Sentence Rearrangement

Fill in the Blanks

Word Rearrangement

Sentence Rearrangement
 

Match the Column

Quantitative Aptitude: The Difficulty level of this section was Moderate. The questions asked from Quantitative Aptitude were Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equation, Number Series, Arithmetic problems and others. Have a look:

Topics of Shift 1 (Moderate)

Topics of Shift 2 (Moderate)

Data Interpretation (Tabular & Tabular + Pie Chart)

Data Interpretation (Tabular, Bar Graph & Caselet)

Quadratic Equation

Quadratic Equation

Number Series - Wrong Number

Number Series - Wrong Number

Arithmetic Word Problems

Arithmetic Word Problems

Reasoning Ability: In this section, the questions were asked from Puzzles, Syllogism, Inequality, Blood Relation, Direction Sense and others. The difficulty level of Reasoning Ability was Moderate. Have a look:

Topics of Shift 1 (Moderate)

Topics of Shift 2 (Moderate)

Puzzles

(Uncertain linear  arrangement

Square arrangement

Classification

Month-based

Order and sequence)

Puzzles

(Circular Seating Arrangement

Floor-Based

Month-based

Classification )

Syllogism

Syllogism

Blood Relation

Inequality

Number based

Blood Relation

Alphabet Based

Direction Sense

Pairing of Alphabets

Pairing of Alphabets

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next