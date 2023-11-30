SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Expected and Previous Year Cutoff

SBI PO Mains 2023 Cut Off: The State Bank of India will declare the SBI PO mains qualifying marks in a PDF after the result. The cut off is the minimum score decided by the bank to shortlist candidates for the next rounds. Check the expected and previous SBI PO mains cut off marks here

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the SBI PO mains exam on December 5, 2023. Candidates should obtain more than or equivalent to the SBI PO mains minimum qualifying marks to be declared successful in the exam. The SBI PO Mains Cut Off is the minimum mark decided by the bank to shortlist candidates for psychometric tests, Group Exercises and Interviews.

In this article, we have discussed the SBI PO mains expected cut off and previous years' marks for the reference of the candidates.

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023

The SBI releases the SBI PO cut off marks for all the aspirants who have appeared in the main examination. Based on the availability of vacancies and other factors, the SBI PO mains cut-offs will be determined and shortlisting will be done for the interview round. As the SBI PO mains minimum qualifying marks are yet to be declared, candidates can check the expected and SBI PO previous year mains cut off marks to understand the increase/decrease cut-off trends, competition level, and other related factors.

SBI PO Mains Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the review of the aspirants who have appeared in the SBI PO main exam and the previous year's cut-off trends, the experts have compiled the SBI PO expected cut off marks of the main exam. Check the category-wise SBI PO mains expected minimum qualifying marks given below.

Category SBI PO Expected Cut Off Marks 2023 General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon LD To be updated soon VI To be updated soon HI To be updated soon D & E To be updated soon

SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 Highlights

The SBI PO Mains 2023 exam is scheduled for December 5, 2023. Check the overview of the SBI PO Mains exam shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Exam Conducting Body State Bank of India Post Name Probationary Officer Vacancies 2000 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview SBI PO Exam Date 2023 December 5, 2023 SBI PO Mains category wise Cut Off To be Out Soon Job Location Anywhere in India

SBI PO Mains Cut Off Marks 2023: Deciding Factors

Various factors affect the SBI PO Mains cut off marks of the mains and interview. Some of the factors considered responsible for determining the SBI PO minimum qualifying marks for the mains exam are as follows:

Number of Test-takers: The total number of candidates appearing in the exam affects the SBI PO Mains cut-off marks. If there are a high number of test-takers, the cut off marks and competition will increase.

Vacancies : The overall vacancies are important for determining the SBI PO Mains cut off marks. If there are less SBI PO vacancies, the cut-off marks are expected to be high and vice-versa.

Difficulty level: The difficulty level of paper in the SBI PO mains exam also helps determine the cut off marks. If the difficulty level is more, the cut-off marks will also be higher, and vice-versa.

Candidate’s Performance : The marks obtained in the mains exam also decide the SBI PO mains cut-off marks. If the majority of test-takers score high marks in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

How to Download SBI PO Cut Off 2023?

SBI will release the official SBI PO cut off pdf along with the result after the mains exam. Candidates who are aspiring for the next year upcoming exams can also download the SBI PO Mains cut-off marks to analyse the fluctuations in cut off trends and reshape their preparation accordingly. Follow the steps below to download the SBI PO Mains cut off marks with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website i.e. sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “SBI PO mains cutoff marks” link.

Step 3: The category-wise cut-off will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.

SBI PO Mains Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates must download the SBI PO mains previous year cut off marks to analyse the cut-off trends over the past years and then set their target marks in their preparation accordingly. Checking the previous year’s qualifying will allow candidates to anticipate the expected cut off marks in the upcoming SBI PO mains 2023 exam.

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2022

The SBI PO Mains/Final Cut Off 2022 have been released based on the marks obtained in the mains exam and interview. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for 2022 is tabulated below.

SBI PO Mains Cut Off Marks 2022 Category SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2022 Marks GEN 88.93 SC 73.83 ST 66.86 OBC 80.96 EWS 84.60 LD 80.45 VI 93.08 HI 63.10 D & E 63.25

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2021

The SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2021 was released along with the scorecard for the candidates shortlisted for the group exercise and interview round. The category-wise SBI PO Mains qualifying marks for 2021 is tabulated below.

SBI PO Mains Cut Off Marks 2022 Category SBI PO Cut Off 2021 Marks (Out of 250) GEN 94.85 SC 77.32 ST 75.01 OBC 86.54 EWS 90.01 LD 75.35 VI 97.72 HI 75.77 D & E 75.17

