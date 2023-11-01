SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

SBI PO 2023 Prelims Expected Cut Off: The State Bank of India will declare the SBI PO cut off in a PDF after the result. The Cut Off marks are the minimum marks decided by the authority to shortlist candidates for the next stage. Check the SBI PO Prelims expected cut off marks here.

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2023: The State Bank of India will conduct the SBI PO Prelims exam on 1st, 4th, and 6th November 2023. The SBI PO prelims expected cut off marks depends on various factors such as difficulty level, and number of vacancies. Candidates must achieve marks more than or equal to the SBI PO Prelims cut off marks to be declared successful in the exam. The SBI PO Prelims expected cut off marks are the minimum marks determined by the officials to shortlist eligible aspirants for the mains exam.

In this article, we have compiled the SBI PO Prelims expected cut off and previous years' marks for the reference of the candidates.

SBI PO Expected Cut Off 2023

The State Bank of India releases the SBI PO cut-off marks for all the aspirants who have appeared in the prelims examination. All eligible aspirants must obtain more than or equivalent to the SBI PO prelims cut off marks in order to be a part of the further recruitment process. However, there shall be no sectional cut off for prelims and mains examination.

As the SBI PO Prelims cut off marks are yet to be announced, candidates can check the expected and SBI PO previous year Prelims cut off marks to get insights into the historical trends, competition level, and other details.

SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the feedback of the candidates who have appeared in the SBI PO Prelims 2023 exam and past cut-off trends, the experts have shared the SBI PO prelims expected cut off marks. Check the category-wise SBI PO Prelims expected cut off marks tabulated below.

Category SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023 GEN To be updated soon SC To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon LD To be updated soon VI To be updated soon HI To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2023 Highlights

The SBI PO Prelims 2023 exam is scheduled for 1st, 4th, and 6th November 2023. Check the major overview of the SBI PO Prelims exam shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Exam Conducting Body State Bank of India Exam Name SBI PO Exam 2023 Vacancies 2000 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview SBI PO Exam Date 2023 1st, 4th, and 6th November 2023 SBI PO Prelims category wise Cut Off To be Out Soon Job Location Anywhere in India

SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks 2023: Deciding Factors

Numerous factors determine the SBI PO Prelims cut off marks for all the categories. However, the cut off marks vary every year. Here are few factors affecting the SBI PO cut off marks for the Prelims exam are shared below:

Number of Test-Takers: The total number of applicants influences the SBI PO Prelims cut-off marks. If there is a huge number of applicants, then the cut off marks and competition will also increase.

Vacancies: The overall vacancies play a pivotal role in deciding the SBI PO Prelims cut off marks. If there is less number of SBI PO vacancies, the cut-off marks will also be increase and vice-versa.

Difficulty level: The difficulty level of questions asked in the SBI PO Prelims exam also decides the category-wise cut off marks. If the question’s difficulty level is easy, the cut-off marks will also be higher, and vice-versa.

Candidate’s Performance : The marks secured in the exam decide the SBI PO Prelims cut-off marks. If there are a high number of test-takers, then the cut-off marks will also increase.

How to Download SBI PO Cut Off 2023?

SBI will release the official SBI PO cut off pdf along with the result after the prelims exam is conducted successfully. Candidates willing to appear in next year's exam can also download the SBI PO Prelims cut-off marks to get an idea of the fluctuation in the trends and create their preparation approach accordingly. Follow the steps discussed below to download the SBI PO Prelims cut off marks with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “SBI PO cutoff marks” link.

Step 3: The category-wise cut-off will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.

SBI PO Prelims Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates must download the SBI PO previous year cut off marks to examine the changes in cut-off trends and difficulty level and then decide their target scores accordingly. Checking previous year's SBI PO Prelims cut off marks will also help them to anticipate the expected cut off marks for the upcoming SBI PO Prelims 2023 exam. Check the SBI PO previous year cut off marks for the Prelims exam discussed below.

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022

The State Bank of India has released the SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022 along with the SBI PO Result and scorecard for all the categories. Check the category-wise SBI PO Cut Off 2022 for the prelims exam below.

Category SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022 GEN 59.50 SC 52.50 OBC 58.25 ST 47.75 EWS 59.50 LD 46.25 VI 50.50 HI 21.50

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021

The State Bank of India has released the category-wise SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 along with the SBI PO Result and scorecard after the exam is conducted successfully. Check the category-wise SBI PO Cut Off 2021 for the prelims exam below.

Category Cut-Off Marks GEN 63 OBC 61.25 SC 54.75 ST 49. 25 EWS 62.75

