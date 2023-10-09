SBI PO Pre Exam Training Admit Card 2023: Download Link for PET Call Letter Soon at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Pre Exam Training Admit Card 2023 will issued soon to the reserved categories by State Bank of India. Candidates can check the direct link to download for PET Call Letter, PET Details, Prelims Exam Date and Prelims Admit Card Date Here.

SBI PO Pre Exam Training Admit Card 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to release the admit card for Pre-Exam Training for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). Students belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/Religious Minority Community categories can download the admit card, once it's released, from the official website. The Pre-Exam Training (PET) is expected to be conducted next week and will be held at 35 centers across the country.

SBI PO PET Admit Card Release Date

The admit card is expected to be released today or tomorrow. According to the official notice, the SBI PO PET Admit Card will be uploaded in the first week of October 2023. The bank will arrange Pre-Examination Training (PET) in online mode for SC/ ST/ OBC/Religious Minority Community candidates in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2023

The bank will conduct the preliminary exam after the PET. The notification states that the exam will be conducted in the month of November 2023. The SBI PO Prelims Exam Call Letter will be released in the second week of October 2023.

Also Check:

SBI PO Recruitment 2023

How to Download SBI PO Pre Exam Training Call Letter ?

The candidates can follow the given steps to download their admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in: https://www.sbi.co.in/.

Step 2: Go to the Careers page.

Step 3: Under Current Openings, click on Recruitment of Probationary Officers in SBI. Click on the link to download PET call letters.

Step 4: Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth or password.

Step 5: Click on Login.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same.

SBI PO PET Admit Card 2023 is a mandatory document that candidates need to carry to the PET center. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to participate in PET.

The exam is being conducted for recruiting 2000 candidates as Probationary Officers (POs) in State Banks of India. The registration window for these posts was opened on the official site on September 7, 2023