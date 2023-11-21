SBI PO Result 2023 Declared at sbi.co.in: Check Direct Prelims Marks Login Link

SBI PO Result 2023: State Bank of India has published the result for the PO Prelims Exam at sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the direct link to download SBI PO Prelims Result from the official website.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 Declared: State Bank of India (SBI), on 21 November, announced the result of the online exam conducted for the post of Probationary Officer on its official website i.e. sbi.co.in. Candidates qualified for the prelims exam will be called for the main examinations. The exam was held on 01, 04 and 06 November and those who appeared in the exam will be called for the

SBI PO Result 2023 Download

SBI has released the results of the prelims exam on its website. We have provided the direct link to download from the official website (sbi.co.in) in this article. The website is currently not working due heavy load on the official website. The candidates are requested to try after official website.

SBI PO Prelims Result Link 1 Check Link SBI PO Prelims Result Link 2 Download Here

SBI PO Mains Exam 2023

Candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam are required to appear for the mains exam. The details regarding the main exam will be announced in due course of time.

SBI PO Prelims Result: How to download SBI PO Prelims Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in

Step 2: Visit the PO Recruitment Notice

Step 3: Click on the SBI PO Prelims Results link

Step 4: Now, login with your registration number and password

Step 5: The result will open on the screen

Step 8: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

sbi.co.in Prelims Result Highlights

The candidates can check the results of the exam on 21 November. The details regarding the result are provided in this table below:

Name of the Bank State Bank of India (SBI) Name of the Post Probationary Officers (PO) Number of Vacancies 2000 Category Result SBI PO Prelims Exam Date 2023 01 to 06 November 2023 SBI PO Prelims Result Date 2023 21 November 2023 Selection Process Prelims Mains Official website www.sbi.co.in

State Bank of India has published the notification for the recruitment of 2000 appointments as Probationary Officers (POs) in September 2023. Online applications are invited from 07 to 27 September.

