SBI Recruitment 2023 for 1031 Support Officer, CMF and other posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

SBI Recruitment 2023 for Support Officer, CMF and other posts : The State Bank of India has announced the recruitment for the positions of Support Officer, CMF and other posts. All the relevant information regarding the SBI Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the largest banking institutions in India, with over 24,000 branches across the country. SBI has announced a recruitment drive to fill up 1031 vacancies for various positions, including Channel Manager Facilitator, Channel Manager Supervisor, and Support Officer.

The online application process for these positions began on April 1, 2023, and will end on April 30, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. The selection process for these positions will include a written test and an interview.

SBI Recruitment 2023

To be eligible for these positions, candidates must possess a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university. They must also have relevant work experience in the banking industry, preferably in a customer-facing role. Candidates must be between 22 to 35 years of age as of April 1, 2023, to apply for these positions.

There are 821 vacancies for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator, 172 vacancies for the post of Channel Manager Supervisor and 38 vacancies for the post of Support Officer. Interested candidates must apply online before the deadline to avoid any last minute errors.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Overview

The SBI has invited applications for the SBI Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority State Bank of India Posts Name Support Officer, CMF and other posts Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply April 30, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

SBI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

There is no official announcement regarding SBI Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the SBI Recruitment 2023.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the SBI Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: SBI Recruitment 2023 Notification

SBI Recruitment 2023 Qualification

The SBI Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

SBI Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates aged between 60 to 63 years can apply for the recruitment announced by SBI. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Candidates can check the SBI Recruitment 2023 Qualification from the table given below

Serial No. Job Title Type Educational Qualification Experience Specific Skills Required 1 Channel Manager Facilitator No specific educational qualifications Retired bank’s staff with work experience in ATM operations - Possession of a Smart Mobile Phone- Ability/aptitude to monitor through PC/Mobile App/Laptop or as per requirement 2 Channel Manager Supervisor No specific educational qualifications Retired bank’s staff with work experience in ATM operations - Possession of a Smart Mobile Phone- Ability/aptitude to monitor through PC/Mobile App/Laptop or as per requirement 3 Support Officer Anytime Channels No specific educational qualifications Retired bank’s staff with work experience in ATM operations - Possession of a Smart Mobile Phone- Ability/aptitude to monitor through PC/Mobile App/Laptop or as per requirement





SBI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

SBI Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 1031 job openings for positions of Support Officer, CMF and other posts. Here's an overview of the SBI Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Job Title Number of Employees Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels 821 Channel Manager Supervisor - Anytime Channels 172 Support Officer Anytime Channels 38





SBI Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started and will end on April 30, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, SBI.hp.gov.in.

How to apply for SBI Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the SBI Recruitment 2023 for Support Officer, CMF and other posts once the application process begins

Go to SBI's website sbi.co.in/web/careers. Look for the section called "ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK STAFF ON CONTRACT BASIS—CMF, CMS, SO posts" on the homepage. Click on the link to apply online. Sign up and start filling out the application form. Attach the required documents and submit the application. Keep a printout of the application for future reference.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

SBI Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.