SBI SCO 2022 Registration Open for 15 vacancies: Apply online for Chief Manager (CS), Deputy Manager (CA), Manager (SME) posts

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers 2022 Registration Open for 15 Vacancies . Apply online for Chief Manager, Deputy Manager & Manager posts. Check SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Eligibility, Vacancies, Salary, Roles & Responsibilities, How to Apply, and Selection Process.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers 2022: The State Bank of India is inviting applications from Indian citizens for appointment for 15 Vacancies in the Chief Manager (Company Secretary), Manager (SME Products), Deputy Manager (Chartered Accountant) posts on a regular basis. The online registration of application and payment of fees date started will be 24th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. In this article, candidates can check SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Eligibility, Details of Posts, Salary, Roles & Responsibilities, How to Apply, and Selection Process.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers 2022 Important Dates

Event Important Dates Dates for Online Registration of Application and Payment of Fees 24th December 2021 to 13th January 2022

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers 2022 Eligibility (Post-wise)

Educational Qualification, Work Experience, and Specific Skills Required

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the post. We have shared below the Educational Qualifications, Work Experience, and Specific Skills Required for each post.

Sl. Post Educational Qualification/ Experience/ Specific Skills Required -- 1. Chief Manager (Company Secretary) Education: Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Other qualifications (Desirable):-LL.B, C.A, I.C.W.A, F.R.M Experience - Minimum 7 years’ Post Qualification experience (as on 1st July 2021) in a listed company, preferably a Bank/NBFC/Financial services company with a minimum market capitalization of Rs.10,000 crores. The experience should be in SEBI/companies Act/RBI-related compliance/filings and secretarial functions. - Proficiency in the MS Office suite will be an added advantage. Specific Skills (Mandatory): Knowledge of SEBI & LODR related matters. 2. Manager (SME Products) Education: -Full-time MBA/PGDM or equivalent Post Graduate Management degree and full-time B.E/B. Tech. - The Institutes should be recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC. -Course completed through Correspondence/part-time will not be eligible. Other Qualifications: Preference will be given to candidates who have completed MBA/PGDM or equivalent Post Graduate Management degree with Specialization in Finance/Marketing/IT. Experience Minimum 4 years post qualification experience (as on 1st August 2021) as an executive in Supervisory/ Management role in Scheduled Commercial Banks/NBFCs in the field of Product Development/ Product Management/ Business Strategy/ Marketing Strategy/Data Analytics/ Performance Monitoring in SME/ Corporate Credit domain. Preferred Experience (if any): - Experience in working directly with development/functional teams. Specific Skills: (Mandatory): Excellent Communication & Leadership Skills. 3. Deputy Manager (Chartered Accountant) Education: Chartered Accountant (preferably passed in one attempt) Experience Minimum 3 years’ post qualification experience (as on 1st October 2021) in Supervisory capacity in any Financial Institution/ Corporate/ Bank.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers 2022 Vacancies & Salary (Post-wise)

Details of Posts, Grade, Vacancy, Age, Place of Posting, Pay Scale

Before applying, candidates should see below the Details of Posts, Grade, Vacancy, Age, Place of Posting, Pay Scale for each post.

Sl. Post Grade Vacancy Age (years) Place of Posting Pay Scale (Rs) Gen OBC SC ST EWS Total LD HI VI Min. Max. As on 1. Chief Manager (Company Secretary) SMGS-IV 2 -- -- -- -- 2 -- -- 1 -- 45 1st July 2021 Mumbai or any other place as decided by the bank 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890 2. Manager (SME Products) $$ MMGS-III 5 1 -- -- -- 6 -- -- 1 -- 35 1st August 2021 Mumbai 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230 3. Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant) MMGS-II 3 2 1 -- 1 7 -- -- 1 25 35 1st October 2021 Mumbai 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers 2022 Roles & Responsibilities and KRA (Post-wise)

Before applying, candidates should see below the Roles & Responsibilities and KRA. Candidates should note that the Job Profile/ KRAs mentioned below as per the SBI Specialist Cadre Officers 2021 Notification are illustrative. Roles/ Jobs/ KRAs, in addition to the below mentioned, may be assigned by the Bank from time to time for the above posts.

Roles & Responsibilities (Post-wise)

Sl. Post Role, Responsibilities & Function/ Activity 1. Chief Manager (Company Secretary) · Corporate Governance and secretarial Services. · Corporate Laws Advisory and Representative Services. · Arbitration and conciliation services. · Financial Market Services. · Participate and assist in Banking Services, Finance and Accounting Services, Taxation Services, Information Technology. · Will also assist, participate, partner with internal and external stakeholders in areas of Corporate Social Responsibility, Communication with various stakeholders, like Shareholders, Government, Regulators, Authorities, etc. & industrial and labor laws. · Works very closely with the Finance and Legal departments. · Frequent interaction with executive management (CEO, BU heads, HR, IT, etc.) 2. Manager (SME Products) · Product-wise, data capturing, analysis, and periodic submission of intelligence reports to Circles/ Heads of the department for monitoring performance. · Performance monitoring of RM(SME)/AMTs/SME intensive Branches and follow-up with stakeholders. · Monitoring of CRM leads. · To monitor the performance of the products being handled, track best practices in the industry and explore solutions relevant to the Bank, vis-à-vis Competitors. · To strategize and implement business and promotional activities. · To liaise within various departments of the Bank to ensure the smooth and timely rollout of products. 3. Deputy Manager (Chartered Accountant) IND-AS : · Conversion to Ind AS from IGAAP: Study Ind AS and its implication on the Bank · Preparation of standalone financial statements in compliance with Ind AS · Framing templates for Preparation of Ind AS compliant Consolidated financial statements (CFS) which include subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates. · Knowledge of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Statements (IFCoFR), implementation/monitoring/improvement of IFCoFR in the Bank. · Ensure RBI and other regulatory compliance, Accounting Standards, and their implementation in the Bank for a smooth migration to Ind AS. DIRECT TAX -CORPORATE TAX : · Preparation and filing of various customer-related returns and revised returns such as Form 61, Statement of Financial Transactions, Form 15CC, Form 26QAA for Bank at the Corporate level. Handling of customer complaints related thereto. · Preparation of various tax direct returns and Forms and revised returns relating to the Bank such as Transfer Pricing Report, Tax Audit Report, 80LA certification, double taxation relief – Form 67, Income Tax Return. Payment of taxes. Reconciliation of various TDS/ TCS claims with books of accounts and Form 26AS. · Dealing with various notices/assessments/ orders issued by the Income Tax Department such as under various sections of the Income Tax Act. Handling tax litigation and taking necessary action. · Monitoring of new notifications/ circulars issued by CBDT/ RBI, impact analysis, and initiating necessary system changes in compliance with Income Tax Act. · Liaison and follow-up with various Income Tax Authorities, Departments of the Bank, Consultants, and counsel. TDS : · Preparation of Monthly TDS/ TCS Remittance for the Bank and reconciliation with BGL. · Preparation and filing of various customer/ employees/pensioner-related TDS/ TCS returns and revised returns such as Form 24Q, 26Q, 27Q, 15CA, 27QE, 15G/H, TRACEs default, justification report for the bank as a whole at the Corporate level. · Handling of customer complaints related thereto. · Dealing with various notices/assessments/ orders issued by Income Tax Department under various sections of Income Tax Act. Handling tax litigation and taking necessary action. · Reconciliation of various returns and books of accounts and TRACES default. · Monitoring of new notifications/ circulars issued by CBDT/ RBI, impact analysis, and initiating necessary system changes in compliance with Income Tax Act. · Liaison and follow-up with various Income Tax Authorities, Departments of the Bank, Consultants, and counsel. · Making changes in various applications of streams for appropriate calculation of TDS/ TCS and reporting thereof. GST : · Computation of monthly GST liability of the Bank, reconciliation of GST with bank books of account, vetted from consultant, and discharge of GST liability. · Claim of Input Tax Credit after matching of purchase register and books of accounts also with the GSTR 2A. · Filling of returns (GSTR 1, GSTR 3B & GSTR 7 monthly/ GSTR 9 & GSTR 9C Annually). · Getting GST Audit done through independent Chartered Accountant as required under GST Law. · Handling Audit by GST authorities for respective GSTIN. · Assessment of changes in GST Law and its implementation. Further, advise to Information Technology department for its implementation.

KRA (Post-wise)

Sl. Post KRAS 1. Chief Manager (Company Secretary) · Attending to all SEBI-related compliance issues/all PIT and other policies owned by S&B Dept. timely disclosure of all regulatory filings. Providing compliances support and clarifications to all departments in SBI and other entities. Deputy Nodal Officer for IEPF. · Conduct of Shares & Bonds Transfer and Transmission Meeting (SBTTC)/SRC cum CSCB agenda/data/reports/Various memoranda for Central Board, ECCB, Audit Committee-Policy related. · Resolution of NSE/BSE/SEBI and other investor-related complaints/replying. · Compliance Officer of SEBI/GOI/SBI Acts/Regulations/Implementation of Prevention of insider Trading Policy and review of all other policies entrusted to S&B Dept. · Capital raising- Equity and Debt, timely stock exchange disclosures, timely completion of all SEBI-related audits/uploading compliances on Stock Exchanges. · Liaison with Stock Exchanges/ RBI/GOI/SEBI/RTA/DPs/NSDL/Consultants for all issues including e-voting etc. · Stakeholder Relationship maintenance. 2. Manager (SME Products) · Keep track of Market share/best practices in the industry and innovative offerings of the Competitors for SME loans. · Drive usage and revenue numbers through product initiatives. · Coordination with external stakeholders (Agencies, MIS, Circles) · To conduct/ coordinate for Monthly Review for monitoring Business Performance. · To monitor the performance of CPCs/business leads on various parameters and put-up reports to Top Management. · To provide data for annual performance measurement of various operating functionaries/sales staff for grading system. 3. Deputy Manager (Chartered Accountant) · Ensure timely preparation of Standalone accounts of SBI/ Consolidated Financial Statements of SBI Group in accordance with Accounting Stannard’s/ RBI Guidelines for SBI Group. · Preparation of Final Consolidated Financial Statements as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). · Implementation/ compliance of RBI/ GOI/ Income Tax/ GST guidelines and ensuring necessary system development in this regard. · Timely filing of Preparation of various returns under Income Tax/ GST. Timely response and action on various notices issued by Direct/ Indirect Tax Departments. Generation of Tax-related certificates centrally in a timely manner for all customers, vendors, employees, and pensioners. · Providing opinions/clarifications on tax/accounting-related matters. · Preparation of data as required by SEBI/ RBI/ Tax Authorities. · Knowledge of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Statements (IFCoFR), implementation/monitoring/improvement of IFCoFR in the Bank. · Discussions & analysis with Bank’s auditors/ consultant regarding peculiar tax/ accounting matters. · Analysis and preparation of documentation on amendments indirect/ Indirect tax legislation and their impact on the Bank. Proper implementation and compliance of such amendments in the Bank are also to be ensured through necessary system developments and circular instructions to branches/ offices. · Timely Resolution of the TDS/GST-related customer complaints. · Liaison with IT/ GST/ RBI/ ICAI for Tax/ GST/ Accounting/ IFCoFR and Financial Reporting Issues. · Creating awareness about TDS/ GST/ IFRS/ IFCoFR among branches and other offices.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers 2022 How to Apply

Interested candidates applying for the SBI Specialist Cadre Officers 2021 should have a valid Email ID that the candidates should keep safely till the announcement of the result. Check below the guidelines for filling the online application:

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the official website of the State Bank of India Careers page (advertisement no. CRPD/SCO/2021-22/21) and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be completed unless the candidate uploads his/ her photo and signature as per the guidelines specified under ‘How to Upload Document”. Candidates should fill the ‘application form’ carefully and submit the same after filling it completely.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers 2022 Selection Process

The selection process for SBI Specialist Cadre Officers will be based on Shortlisting and Interview.

Shortlisting: The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. Mere fulfilling minimum eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and work experience will not qualify a candidate for the Interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Interview: The candidates shortlisted by the Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will be called for the Interview. The total marks for the Interview process are 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

NOTE: Intimation/ call letter for interview will be sent by email or will be uploaded on Bank's website. NO HARD COPY WILL BE SENT.

Merit list: The Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to a candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. In case more than one candidate score common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age.