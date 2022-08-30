SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online 665 AM, DM, CRE and Other Posts @sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring 600+Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Special Executive, Manager, Central Operation Team, Project Development Manager, Relationship Manager, Investment Officer, Sr Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager, Regional Head, Customer Relationship Executive, Manager and System Officer. Details Below.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has uploaded the latest notifications for the recruitment of Specialist Officers as Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Special Executive, Manager, Central Operation Team, Project Development Manager, Relationship Manager, Investment Officer, Sr Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager, Regional Head, Customer Relationship Executive, Manager and System Officer.

SBI SO Online Application Form is available from 31 August to 20 September 2022 on sbi.co.in. The bank will conduct an online exam for the selection of the candidates on 08 October 2022 for which the admit cards will be available from 01 October 2022. However, there will be no exam for SCO Wealth and Data Scientist Specialist Posts.

SBI SO 2022 Vacancy Details

For Wealth Management Business

Name of the Post Vacancies Manager (Business Process) 1 Central Operations Team - Support 2 Manager (Business Development) 2 Project Development Manager (Business) 2 Relationship Manager 335 Investment Officer 52 Senior Relationship Manager 147 Relationship Manager (Team Lead) 37 Regional Head 12 Customer Relationship Executive 75

For Computer Posts



Name of the Post Vacancies Assistant Manager (Dot NET Developer) 5 Deputy Manager (Dot NET Developer) 4 Assistant Manager (JAVA Developer) 4 Deputy Manager (JAVA Developer) 4 Deputy Manager (AI / ML Developer) 1 Assistant Manager (Windows Administrator 2 Assistant Manager (Linux administrator) 2 Deputy Manager (Database administrator) 1 Deputy Manager (Application Server Administrator) 1 Deputy Manager (Automation Test Engineer) 1 Senior Special Executive (Infrastructure Operations) 1 Senior Special Executive (DevOps) 1 Senior Special Executive (Cloud Native Engineer) 1 Senior Special Executive (Emerging Technology) 1 Senior Special Executive (Microservices Developer) 1

For Data Scientist Posts

Name of the Post Vacancies Manager (Data Scientist Specialist) 11 Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist) 5 System Officer (Specialist)- i. Database

Administrator, ii. Application Administrator

and iii. System Administrator 3

Important Dates

Starting Date of SBI SO Online Application Starting Date - 31 August 2022

Last Date of SBI SO Online Application Last Date - 20 September 2022

SBI SO Exam Date - 08 October 2022

SBI SO Admit Card Date - 01 October 2022

Eligibility Criteria for SBI SO Recruitment 2022



Educational Qualification:

AM/DM/Senior Special Executive - BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Manager (Business Process/Project Development Manager),Project Development Manager (Business) - MBA/PGDM from Government recognized University or Institution.

Central Operations Team - Support, Relationship Manager,Senior Relationship Manager, Regional Head, Customer Relationship Executive - Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution.

Investment Officer - Graduates / PostGraduates from Government recognised University or Institution.

Manager/Dy. Manager (Data Scientist Specialist) - B. Tech or B.E./M. Tech or M.E. in Computer Science/IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade.

System Officer (Specialist)- i. Database Administrator ii. Application Administrator iii. System Administrator - B. Tech or B.E./M. Tech or M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Experience:

Assistant Manager - 2 Years of work experience

Deputy Manager - 5 Years of work experience

Senior Special Executive 7 Years of work experience

Manager - Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 5 years

Central Operations Team - Post Qualification experience of minimum 3 years

Relationship Manager - Post-qualification experience of minimum 3 years.

Investment Officer - Minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience.

Senior Relationship Manager - Post Qualification Experience of minimum 6+ years.

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Post qualification experience of minimum 8 years.

Regional Head - Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 12+ years of experience.

System Officer - 3+ years of overall experience

How to Apply SBI SO Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.