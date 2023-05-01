SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply online for 217 SO posts, Check Eligibility and more.

SBI has invited online applications for the 217 Specialist Officer Posts on its official website. Check  SBI  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SBI SO Recruitment 2023 Notification
SBI SO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a recruitment drive to fill up 217 various Specialist Officer vacancies including Assistant Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 19, 2023. Bank will  conduct the written examination in the month of June 2023. 

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including  BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. 

You can get all the details regarding the SBI Specialist Officer recruitment drive including  eligibility, selection process, salary, age limit, etc in this article. 

Important Date SBI SO Recruitment 2023: 

Opening Date for Online Application Process  April 29, 2023
Closing Date for Online Application Process May 19, 2023
Written Exam Date June 2023
Admit Card downloading date 10 days before the online exam date

Vacancy Details SBI SO Recruitment 2023: 
Total Posts: 217

General 154
EWS -
OBC 34
SC 16
ST 5


Eligibility Criteria SBI SO Recruitment 2023: 

Educational Qualification
Applying candidates should have  BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics &
Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/Institute.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility and other updates for the posts.

Pattern of online written Examination:
No. of Questions Marks

  No. of Questions Marks
Test of Reasoning  50  50
Quantitative Aptitude  35  35
No. of Questions Marks

 

Professional Knowledge

 

  No. of Questions Marks
General IT Knowledge  25  50
Role Based Knowledge**   50  100

 

SBI SO Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
General/OBC/EWS    Rs. 750/-
SC/ST/PWD    Nil

SBI SO Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply SBI SO Recruitment 2023: 
 Candidates can apply for these posts  through the official website with their valid email ID / Mobile phone number on or before May 19, 2023.

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for SBI SO Recruitment 2023?

You should have BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering with additional eligibility.

What are the Jobs in SBI SO Recruitment 2023?

The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a recruitment drive to fill up 217 various Specialist Officer posts on its official website.
