SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply online for 217 SO posts, Check Eligibility and more.

SBI SO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a recruitment drive to fill up 217 various Specialist Officer vacancies including Assistant Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 19, 2023. Bank will conduct the written examination in the month of June 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
You can get all the details regarding the SBI Specialist Officer recruitment drive including eligibility, selection process, salary, age limit, etc in this article.
Important Date SBI SO Recruitment 2023:
|Opening Date for Online Application Process
|April 29, 2023
|Closing Date for Online Application Process
|May 19, 2023
|Written Exam Date
|June 2023
|Admit Card downloading date
|10 days before the online exam date
Vacancy Details SBI SO Recruitment 2023:
Total Posts: 217
|General
|154
|EWS
|-
|OBC
|34
|SC
|16
|ST
|5
Eligibility Criteria SBI SO Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
Applying candidates should have BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics &
Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/Institute.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility and other updates for the posts.
Pattern of online written Examination:
General Aptitude
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Test of Reasoning
|50
|50
|Quantitative Aptitude
|35
|35
|English Language
|35
|35
Professional Knowledge
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|General IT Knowledge
|25
|50
|Role Based Knowledge**
|50
|100
SBI SO Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
General/OBC/EWS Rs. 750/-
SC/ST/PWD Nil
SBI SO Recruitment 2023 PDF
How To Apply SBI SO Recruitment 2023:
Candidates can apply for these posts through the official website with their valid email ID / Mobile phone number on or before May 19, 2023.