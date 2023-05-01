SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply online for 217 SO posts, Check Eligibility and more.

SBI has invited online applications for the 217 Specialist Officer Posts on its official website. Check SBI Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SBI SO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a recruitment drive to fill up 217 various Specialist Officer vacancies including Assistant Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 19, 2023. Bank will conduct the written examination in the month of June 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

You can get all the details regarding the SBI Specialist Officer recruitment drive including eligibility, selection process, salary, age limit, etc in this article.

Important Date SBI SO Recruitment 2023:

Opening Date for Online Application Process April 29, 2023 Closing Date for Online Application Process May 19, 2023 Written Exam Date June 2023 Admit Card downloading date 10 days before the online exam date

Vacancy Details SBI SO Recruitment 2023:

Total Posts: 217

General 154 EWS - OBC 34 SC 16 ST 5



Eligibility Criteria SBI SO Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics &

Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/Institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility and other updates for the posts.

Pattern of online written Examination:

General Aptitude

No. of Questions Marks Test of Reasoning 50 50 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 English Language 35 35

Professional Knowledge

No. of Questions Marks General IT Knowledge 25 50 Role Based Knowledge** 50 100

SBI SO Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS Rs. 750/-

SC/ST/PWD Nil

SBI SO Recruitment 2023 PDF



How To Apply SBI SO Recruitment 2023:

Candidates can apply for these posts through the official website with their valid email ID / Mobile phone number on or before May 19, 2023.