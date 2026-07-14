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School Assembly News Headlines (July 15, 2026): CBSE Makes Third Language, NIA Court, ISRO, and Other News

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 19:14 IST

School Assembly News Headlines: Students should keep up with current events because they foster critical thinking and knowledge. These are the top stories from business, sports, international, and local news sources on 15th July, 2026. These include important advancements in international relations, sports, politics, and the economy.

School Assembly News Headlines (July 15, 2026): CBSE Makes Third Language, NIA Court, ISRO, and Other News
School Assembly News Headlines (July 15, 2026): CBSE Makes Third Language, NIA Court, ISRO, and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: News on International issues, local, and school events help children see the world from a wider point of view. By considering the relationship between different news events and how they are impacted in our day to day lives, students can engage in critical thinking. Here in this article we have gathered all the important new headlines for students for their school assembly. The following key headlines offer students a snapshot of current affairs, covering everything from ISRO’s Gaganyaan test flight to India’s historic cricket triumph at Lord’s and major global events.

Students who don’t get enough time to read a  newspaper or watch news on television can just go through these news headlines and get the idea of what is going on in and around the world. The news headlines are gathered from all the reliable sources. The news keeps us updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When one stays informed they become more thoughtful and responsible.

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

International News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • Iran MPs present bill on Strait of Hormuz: Security Committee Chief
  • One Indian sailor killed, in Iranian strike: India summons Iranian diplomats
  • China expels senior Communist party leader in anti-corruption crackdown
  • India supports UN membership for Palestine, says MEA
  • Death toll from Bangkok bar fire rises to 30 as police probe safety lapses
  • Pakistan Minister Naqvi meets FBI Director Kash Patel
  • Chirag Veer Singh Sarao becomes 1st Sikh American to join US Air Force Academy

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • Norway Receives Heroic Homecoming from 100,000+ Fans Following World Cup Quarter-Final Exit
  • Atlanta Police Confirm Beefed-Up Security for Upcoming England-Argentina FIFA Semifinal
  • Indian Table Tennis Duo Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah Achieve Career-Best World No. 2 Ranking
  • Asian U-19 Boxing: 9 Indian Boxers Storm into Finals as Team Clinches 6 Bronze Medals

Education News Headlines for School Assembly 

Thought of the day:

Small steps every day add up to big results. Progress, not perfection, is the goal.

Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly 

Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 19:14 IST

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