School Assembly News Headlines (July 15, 2026): CBSE Makes Third Language, NIA Court, ISRO, and Other News
School Assembly News Headlines: Students should keep up with current events because they foster critical thinking and knowledge. These are the top stories from business, sports, international, and local news sources on 15th July, 2026. These include important advancements in international relations, sports, politics, and the economy.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: News on International issues, local, and school events help children see the world from a wider point of view. By considering the relationship between different news events and how they are impacted in our day to day lives, students can engage in critical thinking. Here in this article we have gathered all the important new headlines for students for their school assembly. The following key headlines offer students a snapshot of current affairs, covering everything from ISRO’s Gaganyaan test flight to India’s historic cricket triumph at Lord’s and major global events.
Students who don’t get enough time to read a newspaper or watch news on television can just go through these news headlines and get the idea of what is going on in and around the world. The news headlines are gathered from all the reliable sources. The news keeps us updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When one stays informed they become more thoughtful and responsible.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed in Pahalgam terror attack case
- India launches campaign for UN Security Council seat for 2028-29 term
- ISRO successfully carries out tests of Gaganyaan crew module systems
- Centre Defends CBSE Three-Language Policy in Supreme Court, Highlights Multilingual Benefits
- Madhya Pradesh Bhojshala complex, SC suggests temporary prayer space for Muslims until case decided
- Ladakh to set up autonomous hill development councils for all 7 districts
- Fodder scam cases, SC refuses to revoke Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail
- West Bengal to Adopt National Education Policy & PM-SHRI Scheme, Says CM Suvendu Adhikari
International News Headlines for School Assembly
- Iran MPs present bill on Strait of Hormuz: Security Committee Chief
- One Indian sailor killed, in Iranian strike: India summons Iranian diplomats
- China expels senior Communist party leader in anti-corruption crackdown
- India supports UN membership for Palestine, says MEA
- Death toll from Bangkok bar fire rises to 30 as police probe safety lapses
- Pakistan Minister Naqvi meets FBI Director Kash Patel
- Chirag Veer Singh Sarao becomes 1st Sikh American to join US Air Force Academy
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
- Norway Receives Heroic Homecoming from 100,000+ Fans Following World Cup Quarter-Final Exit
- Atlanta Police Confirm Beefed-Up Security for Upcoming England-Argentina FIFA Semifinal
- Indian Table Tennis Duo Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah Achieve Career-Best World No. 2 Ranking
- Asian U-19 Boxing: 9 Indian Boxers Storm into Finals as Team Clinches 6 Bronze Medals
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- Maharashtra 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2026 OUT - Check Marksheet PDF at mahahsscboard.in
- Delhi University May Offer FYUP Programme Fourth Year Only At Select Colleges Amid Low Enrolment
- Rights Commission Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Reported Snakebite Incident At Jharkhand School Hostel
- Sex Education to be an Integral Part of School Curriculum, Importance of Child Abuse, Consent and POCSO Act
- WBJEEB JELET 2026 Result OUT, Download Rank Card at wbjeeb.nic.in
Thought of the day:
Small steps every day add up to big results. Progress, not perfection, is the goal.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.