School Assembly News Headlines (July 21, 2026): India Hosts 8th BRICS, Monsoon Session at Parliament, FIFA World Cup 2026 and Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for July 21, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: As reading newspapers is an important part of students daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Here we have gathered the main headlines for school assembly today. Which will help students to know what's going on in the world. So we want to share the major things happening in and around the world India and . This way you'll have an idea of what's happening around the globe. Reading the news is super helpful because it connects what you learn in school to real-life events. The news headlines have been gathered from reliable sources and can be trusted. The news keeps you updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When you stay informed you become more thoughtful and responsible.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, UAE Minister Discuss Aviation Cooperation
- PM Modi calls for a productive Monsoon Session
- Supreme Court Says Ram Temple Donation Row Must Not Be Politicised
- Both Houses of Parliament Adjourned for the Day Amid Opposition Protest
- India, Moldova Agree to Expand Cooperation Across Key Sectors
- Uttarakhand Exports First Frozen French Fries Consignment to Iraq
- School Enrolment Rises to Nearly 25 Crore Across India
- India Hosts 8th BRICS Heads of Prosecution Services Meeting
- Monsoon session of Parliament begins
- Govt refutes fake claims on TV shutdown & higher cable, DTH charges
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Keir Starmer Announces Resignation as UK Prime Minister
- Senegal’s President Bassirou Faye elected as new Chairman of ECOWAS
- Iran, US exchange strikes for ninth consecutive day
- 67 people rescued after ferry sinks off Guyana coast
- US President Trump supports Iran addition to Russia sanctions bill
- Abu Dhabi to expand direct flights to 22 Indian cities
- US military launches airstrikes on Iran’s paramilitary IRGC
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Spain become FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions
- England beat India in third ODI, seal 3-match series 2-1 at Lord’s
- FIFA World Cup: Argentina and Spain set for blockbuster finale tonight
- PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on Japan Open 2026 title
- Indian Men’s, Women’s Teams Depart for Youth Hockey 5s Asian Championship Muscat 2026
- Football fever peaks worldwide as Argentina & Spain gear up for showdown in FIFA World Cup final tonight
- Final ODI between India & England to be played today at Lord’s
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Sensex Falls 443 Points, Nifty Slips 96 as Markets End Lower
- Uttarakhand Exports First Frozen French Fries Consignment to Iraq
- FPIs turn net buyers of Indian equities after four months
- Gold and silver prices decline for second consecutive week
- Global crude oil prices surge around 16% amid US-Iran conflict
- Benchmark domestic equity indices registers modest weekly gains supported by strong buying
- One lakh rupees penalty imposed on SpiceJet for enrolling consumers in its Club without consent
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- CM Samrat Choudhary Launches 551 Model Schools Across Bihar, Unveils Dinkar University Plan
- UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Class 10th & 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket at official website
- JEECUP Counselling 2026: Choice Filling for Working Professionals Starts July 23, 2026
- Kashmir Schools Reopen on July 22 After Extended Summer Vacation
- DU To Take Legal Action Against Fake AI-Generated Documents Submitted During UG Admissions 2026
- HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Sample Paper 2027 Released; Download Subject Wise PDF
- DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Schedule Released
Thought of the Day
"Be Active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: It means don't wait for things to happen, actively pursue your goals, and take responsibility for your actions. By working for the things you believe in, you shape your own destiny, rather than letting others decide your path.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.