School Assembly News Headlines (July 29, 2026): PM Modi, Bombay HC, NEET Protestors and Guru Purnima 2026 Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for July 29, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students. Today's headlines include, PM Modi congratulates Indian medallists at Commonwealth Games, Bombay HC to hear Nitin Gadkari's plea against Meta, Google, X over AI deepfakes on August 5, and Guru Purnima 2026
School Assembly News Headlines Today: As reading newspapers is an important part of students daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today. Which will help students to know what's going on in the world. So we want to share the major things happening in and around the world India and .
This way you'll have an idea of what's happening around the globe. Reading the news is super helpful because it connects what you learn in school to real-life events. The news headlines have been gathered from reliable sources and can be trusted. The news keeps you updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When you stay informed you become more thoughtful and responsible.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- India terms so-called assembly elections in POJK as Pakistan’s attempt to camouflage its illegal occupation
- Bombay HC to hear Nitin Gadkari's plea against Meta, Google, X over AI deepfakes on August 5
- Lok Sabha takes up Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration & passing
- Supreme Court directs the release of student protesters below 18 years and those having no criminal record
- Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protest over alleged police action on NEET protestors
- Government allocates record ₹95,692 crore for rural employment under VB-G RAM G Act
- Government says new criminal laws aim to make justice system more citizen-centric
- Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu meets Skyroot Aerospace founders
- PM Modi congratulates Indian medallists at Commonwealth Games
- Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu says Hub and Spoke model to create four lakh jobs by 2030
- President Murmu launches new projects to mark four years of presidency at Rashtrapati Bhavan
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- India’s first commercial freight train reaches Nepal carrying canola
- France evacuates around 4000 people from tourist areas on Atlantic coast amid wildfire
- Libya: Protesters attack gas complex raising fears of nationwide blackout
- 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Japan, tsunami advisory issued
- Air India launches Easy Connect service from Amritsar to 27 global destinations
- World Hepatitis Day observed globally to raise awareness on hepatitis prevention
- World Nature Conservation Day observed globally to promote environmental protection
- EAM S Jaishankar greets people of Peru on Independence Day
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- ISSF: Indian duo secure Bronze in 10m air rifle mixed team event
- India aims for five more boxing medals at Commonwealth Games
- PM Modi congratulates Indian medallists at Commonwealth Games
- Vice President applauds India’s Commonwealth Games medallists for their achievements
- 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship begins in Coimbatore
- President Murmu applauds India’s Commonwealth Games medallists for their achievements
- AIFF announces Indian Football League 2026-27 season to begin on October 16
- Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates Sarvesh Kushare on Commonwealth Games silver medal
- HM Amit Shah, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulate Sharmila Dhankar on para athletics gold at Commonwealth Games
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Rupee appreciates by four paise against US dollar
- Domestic indices end flat
- Asian & European indices in gains
- Gold and silver prices up
- Global crude oil prices plunge around 7% after US and Iran pause military strikes
- FPIs infuse more than 3000 cr in domestic market last week
Special Item for News Assembly: Guru Purnima 2026
Guru Purnima, observed on July 29, 2026. It is a special day dedicated to our teachers and mentors, called "Gurus." It's a time for students to show gratitude for the wisdom, guidance, and support they receive in their educational journey. Let’s take a moment today to thank all our teachers who help shape our futures and inspire us to become better individuals. Check out the articles below for Guru Purnima 2026 celebration:
- 10 Guru Purnima Greeting Card Ideas for Teachers by Students Image Examples
- Guru Purnima 2026: गुरु पूर्णिमा पर अपने गुरु से शेयर करें ये ख़ास शुभकामनायें और बधाई संदेश!
- 50+ Guru Purnima Quotes and Wishes for Teachers, Students and Kids in English, Hindi & Sanskrit
- Guru Purnima Speech in English for Students: Long and Short Speeches
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- AIIMS INI CET PG Counselling 2026 Open Round Registration Last Date Aug 3; Check Seat Allotment Schedule, How to Apply
- CBSE Curriculum Increases Government School Admissions in Himachal Pradesh; 24,000 Students Shift
- CSAB 2026 Special Round Registration & Choice Filling Begins
- NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Fast-Track Court Proceedings Delayed Due to CBI Lawyers' No-Show
- COMEDK UGET 2026 Seat Allotment Result Released; Download Round 1 Status at comedk.org
- DU ITEP Admissions 2026 Begins: Apply for 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Program by August 2
Thought of the Day
"Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in life." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that This thought highlights the better of critical thinking and intellectual development as a lifelong asset that good us through life's challenges.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.