Today’s School Assembly Headlines (23 August): Chandrayaan 3 Landing, Chess World Cup Final, BRICS Summit 2023

23 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on August 23

23rd August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly has long been a deeply honoured tradition in schools and continues to remain so even to this day. Students and teachers congregate every morning in the hall or ground to attend the school assembly.

The format of the morning assembly has remained largely unchanged over the years. The principal or any other senior head addresses the students, news headlines are read and fun activities like role play, debates and talent shows are performed by students.

Prayers, physical exercise and singing the national anthem are also included in the school assembly. They help make the students aware of global and domestic happenings and improve their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 23 August to be read during the assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 23

India’s Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a historic soft landing on the Moon’s surface on August 23. ISRO is expected to begin the landing sequence at 5:47 PM and continue till 6:04 PM. PM Modi highlighted the economic reforms in India and reiterated his belief to make the country a developed nation by 2047 at the BRICS Summit 2023 in South Africa. He also praised the UPI system of money transfer. Rain battered Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Assam causing cloudbursts, landslides and floods. Delhi schools, banks and offices will stay shut from September 8-10 due to G20 Summit. The centre faced the ire of farmers after a 40% export duty on onions, causing Asia’s largest Onion market to stay shut for day two. Delhi NCR received moderate rainfall on August 22 and more is expected over the week. A case was filed against veteran actor Prakash Raj over his Chandrayaan-3 joke. A Nuh violence accused was shot in the leg and arrested during a police encounter in the Aravalli hills. Karnataka officially announced that it had scrapped the New Education Policy.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

8 people including 6 children were left stranded at 3,000 feet in a Pakistan cable car incident. Ukrainian drone strike reportedly destroyed a Russian flagship supersonic bomber amid more attacks on Moscow. Former US President Donald Trump is set to surrender to the authorities in the 2020 election interference case. UK’s most prolific modern serial killer Lucy Letby was sentenced to life for murdering 7 babies. Hurricane Hilary triggered floods and mudslides in Southern California and Mexico. Japan is set to release the water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. Wagner chief Prigozhin was seen in the first video since his coup attempt on Moscow and hinted he was in Africa.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen reached the second round of the 2023 BWF World Championships after beating Mauritius’s Georges Julien Paul. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy also advanced. India’s Praggnanandhaa defeated Caruana in the semi-finals to reach the FIDE Chess World Cup final against Magnus Carlsen. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to miss two games due to emergency back surgery.

Important Days on 23 August

Health Unit Coordinators Day

International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition

Thought of the Day

“Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.”

A. P. J. Abdul Kalam