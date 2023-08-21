Today’s School Assembly Headlines (22 August): Chandrayaan 3, Asia Cup Squad and BRICS Summit 2023

22 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on August 22

22nd August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly has long been a revered tradition in schools and is still followed. To this day, students and teachers congregate, usually in the morning to attend the school assembly.

The structure of the morning assembly has changed over the years, but most activities remain the same. The principal or any other senior head addresses the students, and the news headlines are read. Students also recite prayers, sing the national anthem, showcase their talents, participate in debates, deliver speeches and perform roleplays.

Light physical activity and yoga can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we’ll focus on the reading of the news headlines. It serves to make the students aware of global and domestic happenings and improve their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 22 August to be read during the assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 21 August

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 22

Onion farmers protested the Centre’s 40% duty on export and halted auctions in Maharashtra. Chandrayaan 3 is set to land on the Moon on August 23 and Vikram Lander established communication with Chandrayaan-2. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari introduced the “Marvel of Engineering” India’s first elevated 8-lane Dwarka Expressway. Cricket legends Gary Kirsten and Jonty Rhodes welcomed PM Modi to South Africa for BRICS Summit. Supreme Court is set to pass guidelines on summoning government officials in courts across the country. 17 Indians freed from months-long captivity of armed groups in Libya, returned home. Srinagar’s Tulip Garden entered the World Book of Records as Asia’s largest park with 1.5 million flowers.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Ukrainian drone crashed into Kursk Railway station in Russia, injuring 5 people and disrupting flights. India’s foreign trade crossed the $800 billion mark in the first six months of 2023 as per a report by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS Summit 2023 in South Africa. Tropical storm Hilary hit California in the US, cancelling hundreds of flights due to rain and floods. UK serial killer nurse Lucy Letby faces life sentence for murdering 7 babies.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

BCCI announced the Indian cricket squad for the Asia Cup 2023. Tilak Varma was picked along with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, but Chahal was dropped. India clinched the Ireland T20I series after 33 run win in the second match. Novak Djokovic won the Cincinnati Open final after beating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Spain beat England 1-0 to win the Women’s Football World Cup. Indian Junior women’s hockey team held England to a draw in the 4-Nations tournament while the Men’s team beat England 4-0.

Important Days on 22 August

International Day Commemorating the Victim's Acts of Violence Based on Religious Belief

World Plant Milk Day

Thought of the Day

“Mystery creates wonder and wonder is the basis of man's desire to understand.”

― Neil Armstrong