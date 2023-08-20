Today’s School Assembly Headlines (21 August): Women’s Football World Cup Winner, UFC Sean O’Malley & Luna-25 Moon Crash

21 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on August 21

21st August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly has long been a popular tradition in schools and is showing no signs of decline. To this day, students and teachers gather together, usually in the morning to attend the school assembly.

The structure of the morning assembly has changed over the years, but most activities remain the same. The principal or any other senior head addresses the students, news headlines are read, and prayers or the national anthem ends the assembly. Students also showcase their talents, participate in debates, deliver speeches and perform roleplays.

Light physical exercise and yoga can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we’ll focus on the reading of the news headlines. It serves to inform the students of global and domestic happenings to improve their current affairs knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 21 August to be read during the assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 18 August

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 21

ISRO announced that Chandrayaan-3 will land on the Moon on August 23 after successful final deboosting of Vikram Lander. India imposed a 40% Duty on onion exports to increase domestic availability as prices rise rapidly. German Minister bought vegetables from a roadside stall using UPI and was left fascinated. Unacademy teacher Karan Sangwan say the company acted under pressure after he was fired for his remarks on uneducated politicians. PR Seshadri was appointed as the MD and CEO of South Indian Bank.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Russia’s first Lunar Mission in 47 years, Luna 25 crashed on the Moon’s surface. Serial Killer Lucy Letby who murdered seven babies in the UK was found guilty by the Court. US and Mexico make preparations to face Hurricane Hilary. Russian shot down a Ukrainian drone in Moscow, forcing the city to shut down airports again. Russian missiles hit Cherniehiv central square, killing 7 and wounding 144. Viral dog and social media sensation Cheems Balltez passed away at the age of 12.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Sean O’Malley won the UFC Bantamweight Championship by defeating Aljamain Sterling via TKO in one of the biggest upsets of the sport. Spain won its maiden Women’s football World Cup after defeating England 1-0 in the final. Chess World Cup 2023: Praggnanandhaa entered the semi-finals, while Magnus Carlsen advanced to the finals. Tottenham Hotspur FC beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League.

Important Days on 21 August

International Self-Care Day

International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism

Thought of the Day

"It isn't the mountains ahead that wear you down. It's the pebble in your shoe."

- Muhammad Ali