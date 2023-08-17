Today’s School Assembly Headlines (18 August): Chandrayaan-3 Landing, Himachal Pradesh Rains and Manipur News

18 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

18th August, School News Headlines Today:

The format of the morning assembly has changed over the years, but most activities remain the same. The principal addresses or any other senior head addresses the students, and news headlines are read. Students also exhibit their talents, participate in speeches, and debates and perform fun skits.

Prayers and light physical exercise can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we’ll concentrate on the reading of the news headlines. It serves the purpose of spreading awareness among the students about global and domestic current affairs.

Considerable time and effort are spent to curate the headlines, and we’re here to make your task easy. Check the latest news headlines for 18 August to be read during the assembly here.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 18

The BJP released its list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh elections in 2023. The Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s comments on “Bihari Architects” as the cause of destruction in the state resulted in controversy. Manipur Kuki MLAs request PM Modi to create chief secretary DGP posts for the tribal hill community. ISRO confirmed that the Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully separated from the propulsion module and is expected to land on the Moon on August 23. Rains lash many parts of Himachal Pradesh leaving 72 dead. IMD predicted very heavy rains for the next two days as well. President Draupadi Murmu launched the INS Vindhyagiri in Kolkata as part of the Project 17 Alpha of the Indian Navy.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Iran’s foreign minister Abdollahain visited Saudi Arabia on the first such trip in many years due to tensions between the two countries. Hawaii Wildfires' death toll on Maui Island climbed to 110. The BRICS countries are set to meet in South Africa next week to discuss the West’s dominance in world affairs. New York City banned the popular Chinese app TikTok on Government Devices over security concerns. China’s fertility rate hit a record low as the Asian country tries to battle population decline.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Indian contingent prepares to play against Ireland in the first T20I game on the tour of Ireland under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah. Novak Djokovic won his first Tennis singles game in the US since 2021, and his anti-vaccine stance controversy. India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2023 will be announced on August 20. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are unlikely to get picked. India’s Gukesh and Vidit Gujarathi exit the FIDE Chess World Cup while R Pragganandhaa stays in the tournament.

Important Days on 18 August

World Breast Cancer Research Day

Thought of the Day

“It’s easy to stand with the crowd. It takes courage to stand alone.”

- Mahatma Gandhi