Today’s School Assembly Headlines (24 August): Chandrayaan 3 Landing, BRICS Summit 2023 and Donald Trump Arrest

24 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on August 24

24th August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly has long been a much-followed tradition in schools and continues to remain so today as well. Students and teachers attend the assembly every morning in the hall or ground.

The format of the school assembly has remained largely unchanged over the years. The principal or any other senior head gives a speech, news headlines are read and fun activities like role plays, debates and talent shows are exhibited by the students.

Prayers, physical exercise and singing the national anthem can also be part of the school morning assembly. But it’s the news reading that’s considered the requisite of any school gathering. They help make the students aware of global and domestic happenings and boost their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 24 August to be read during the assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 23 August

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 24

India’s Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully attempted a soft landing on the Moon’s surface to the delight of 1.4 billion Indians. PM Modi congratulated ISRO Chief and hailed the success of the Chandrayaan 3 from South Africa. The government announced that the board exams will be conducted twice a year in classes 11 and 12. Students will also have to learn two languages. Landslides, cloudbursts, and bridge collapse due to rains caused havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Delhi Police conducted a full dress carcade rehearsal at Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit. Schools, banks and offices will remain shut from September 8-10. Anger mounted against Jadavpur University after details emerged of shocking ragging and assault against a teen, who later committed suicide.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Srettha Thavisin was appointed as the Prime Minister of Thailand by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Joe Biden is set to visit India from September 7-10 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the BRICS Summit virtually and defended the Ukraine invasion while also declaring that Moscow wishes to end the war. Former US President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to the authorities in Georgia in the 2020 election interference case. All 8 people stranded 3,000 feet above the ground in a Pakistan cable car accident were successfully rescued. Japan began releasing 1.34 metric tonnes of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1) Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to round three of the BWF World Championships along with HS Prannoy, while PV Sindhu exited after losing to Nozomi Okuhara.

2) India’s Praggnanandhaa and Norway’s Magnus Carlsen settled to a draw in the final round of the FIDE Chess World Cup.

3) Spain PM slams Football Federation chief for kissing controversy in the final match of the Women’s World Cup against England.

4) Jeswin Aldrin qualified for the Long Jump final at the World Athletics Championships 2023.

Important Days on 24 August

International Strange Music Day

Kobe Bryant Day

Ukraine Independence Day

Thought of the Day

“The more people are exposed to science, the more we will move away from superstition.”

Rakesh Sharma