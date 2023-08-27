Today’s School Assembly Headlines (28 August): G20 Summit New Delhi, Lionel Messi Inter Miami Goal and Chandrayaan-3 News

28 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on August 28

28th August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly has been a deeply honoured tradition in schools for a long time and continues to remain so even today. Students and teachers gather for the assembly every morning and participate in various activities.

The format of the school assembly has remained mostly unchanged over time but varies from school to school. The principal or some other senior head delivers a speech, top news headlines of the preceding day are read, and students also indulge in role plays, talent shows and debates.

Prayers, physical exercise and singing the national anthem are often included in the school morning assembly as well. But it’s the news reading that’s considered the requisite of any school assembly. It helps inform the students about global and domestic happenings and boosts their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 28 August to be read during the assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 28

Five metro stations in Delhi were defaced by Khalistani supporters ahead of the G20 summit. The opposition criticized the naming of the Chandrayaan-3 landing spot as “Shiv Shakti.” The central government imposed conditional curbs on basmati rice exports to curb illegal trade. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar urged people to worship in local temples after denying permission for VHP Yatra. The I.N.D.I.A alliance continued to fight over the PM face as JDU leader Nitish Kumar also put his name for the post. Chandrayaan-3 sent the first scientific data and pictures to ISRO from the Moon’s South Pole. PM Modi hailed the Chandrayaan-3 mission as a vibrant example of women's power and also reiterated the significance of India’s G20 presidency.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Wagner mercenary chief and mutineer Yevgeny Prigozhin was confirmed dead by Russia. The Taliban announced a ban on women’s entry at the famous Band-e-Amir National Park. Scotland announced an extensive search for the mythical Loch Ness monster Nessie. The Indian Air Force participated in a military exercise hosted by Egypt as a step to improve bilateral relations. US Navy Seal who reportedly killed Osama Bin Laden was arrested in Texas for assault.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1) HS Prannoy exited the Badminton World Championships after a narrow defeat to Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

2) Pakistan surpassed Australia to claim the No. 1 ranking in ODI.

3) Lionel Messi scored an incredible goal in his first Inter Miami appearance in Major League Soccer against New York Red Bulls.

4) Indian Men’s 4x400m relay team set a new Asian record to qualify for World Athletics Championships 2023 final.

Thought of the Day

“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.”

― Leo Tolstoy