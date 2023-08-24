Today’s School Assembly Headlines (25 August): R. Praggnanandhaa Chess World Cup Final, National Awards and BRICS 2023

25 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on August 25

25th August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly has long been a deeply honoured tradition in schools and continues to remain so even today. Students and teachers gather for the assembly every morning.

The format of the school assembly has remained mostly unchanged over the years. The principal or some other senior head delivers a speech, top news headlines are read, and students also indulge in fun activities like role plays, talent shows and debates.

Prayers, physical exercise and singing the national anthem can also be a part of the school morning assembly. But it’s the news reading that’s considered the requisite of any assembly. They help inform the students of global and domestic happenings and boost their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 25 August to be read during the assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 24 August

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 25

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged the National Award for Best Actress, while Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award. At the G20 meeting, PM Modi called for global collaboration to restore confidence in trade and sought a level playing field for smaller e-commerce players. 7 buildings collapsed in the Kullu landslide, putting the Himachal death toll this monsoon to 238. India celebrated the success of Chandrayaan-3 with great enthusiasm. PM Modi congratulated ISRO scientists while praises poured in from all over the world for the historic moment. Anand Mahindra slammed BCC anchor who questioned India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was reported dead in a jet crash by Moscow just days after his video emerged. UK PM Rishi Sunak apologised for the “inadvertent” breach of the Code of Conduct over wife Akshata’s shares. Japan released the Fukushima Nuclear Plant wastewater into the Pacific Ocean even as neighbours complained of environmental hazards. BRICS 2023: Argentina, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and Egypt are set to be new members.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1) India’s R. Praggnanandhaa lost to Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the tie-breaker of the Chess World Cup final.

2) Indian wrestlers won’t be able to play under the tricolour as the Wrestling Federation of India was suspended by the United World Wrestling (UWW) over failure to conduct elections.

3) Brazil football star Neymar is set to play in India in the Asian Champions League after Al Hilal and Mumbai City were put in the same group.

4) BCCI announced BookMyShow as the official ticketing platform of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Tickets will go live on August 25.

5) India won the T20I series against Ireland 2-0 after match 3 was called off due to rain.

Thought of the Day

“I believe that a person who does not have respect for time and does not have a sense of timing can achieve little.” - Vikram Sarabhai