Today’s School Assembly Headlines (31 August): Rakshabandhan, China Map Controversy and Chandrayaan-3 News

31 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on August 31

31st August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly has been a religiously followed tradition in schools for a long time and continues to be even today. Every morning, students and teachers gather together to attend the assembly and indulge in various fun activities.

The format of the school assembly has remained largely unchanged over the years but does tend to vary slightly from school to school. The principal or some other senior head speaks a few words, and students read the top news headlines and organize role plays, talent shows and debates.

Prayers, physical exercise and singing the national anthem can also be a part of the morning school assembly. But it’s the news reading that’s considered a must in any school assembly. It helps inform the students about global and domestic happenings and increases their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 31 August to be read during the assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 31

China released a new map that included Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin and received heavy objections from India. Beijing’s cartographic transgressions work against India-China peace, said India. Arvind Kejriwal joined the long list of I.N.D.I.A opposition alliance as PM Face ahead of Mumbai meet. ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3’s Pragyan rover clicked Vikram Lander’s first picture on the Moon’s South Pole. Rahul Gandhi highlighted land encroachment in Ladakh after China’s new map. BJP’s Pralhad Joshi hit back, calling his allegations baseless. A 3-day lockdown was announced in Delhi for the G-20 summit, along with imposing section 144 and traffic restrictions. The Central government slashed LPG prices by ₹200 as polls approach. The Indian Navy’s new warship Mahendragiri is set to be launched in Mumbai on September 1.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Former Pakistan PM and cricketer Imran Khan’s jail term in the cipher case was extended by two weeks. As per a study by Pew Research, 80% of Indians have a favourable view of PM Modi compared to 37% of adults in 12 other countries. Ukraine hit Russia with a major overnight drone attack, destroying four Il-76 aircraft. Russia promises the attack won’t go unpunished. Russia refused to probe Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane crash under international rule. Category 4 storm hurricane Idalia is set to hit Florida soon.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1) Neeraj Chopra’s Gold Medal at the World Athletics Championships was celebrated by Amul as he looks to achieve the 90m mark at Zurich.

2) Key Bangladesh player Litton Das was ruled out from Asia Cup 2023 along with pacer Ebadot Hossain.

3) Carlos Alcaraz advanced to round 2 of the US Open 2023 after Dominik Koepfer retired due to injury.

4) The Indian women’s hockey team defeated Thailand 5-4 in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.

Important Days on August 31

Rakshabandhan

International Overdose Awareness Day

Thought of the Day

“You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of Reward, nor should you long for Inaction.”

- Lord Krishna