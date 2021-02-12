School Education Karnataka Recruitment 2021 for 3473 Guest Teacher Posts for Govt High Schools, Download Notification @schooleducation.kar.nic.in

School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: School Education Department of Public Instruction, Govt of Karnataka has announced notification for the recruitment to the post of Guest Teacher on temporary basis for the year 2020-21 on its website i.e. schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Eligible and interested can apply for School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021 on or before 25 February 2021.

A total of 3473 vacancies are available for Government High Schools at varuous locations of Karnataka. Canidates should note that before applying for the posts, they should check qualification, age limit, selection process, salary, application procedure given in the notification link below:

School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Important Dates

Last Date of Submitting Application - 25 February 2021

School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Vacancy Details

Guest Teacher - 3473 Posts

Bangalore - 430 Posts

Mysore - 808 Posts

Belagavi - 982 Posts

Kalaburagi / Gulbarga - 1253 Posts

School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Salary:

Guest Teacher - Rs. 8000/- Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification

Education Qualification:

As per the Department of Public Instruction. Karnataka recruitment norms.

Candidates can check details on qualification through the PDF link given below

How to Apply for School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested can apply for School Education Department Karnataka Guest Teacher Jobs on or before 25 February 2021.

School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Notification Download