School Education Karnataka Recruitment 2021 for 3473 Guest Teacher Posts for Govt High Schools, Download Notification @schooleducation.kar.nic.in
School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: School Education Department of Public Instruction, Govt of Karnataka has announced notification for the recruitment to the post of Guest Teacher on temporary basis for the year 2020-21 on its website i.e. schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Eligible and interested can apply for School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021 on or before 25 February 2021.
A total of 3473 vacancies are available for Government High Schools at varuous locations of Karnataka. Canidates should note that before applying for the posts, they should check qualification, age limit, selection process, salary, application procedure given in the notification link below:
School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Important Dates
Last Date of Submitting Application - 25 February 2021
School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Vacancy Details
Guest Teacher - 3473 Posts
- Bangalore - 430 Posts
- Mysore - 808 Posts
- Belagavi - 982 Posts
- Kalaburagi / Gulbarga - 1253 Posts
School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Salary:
Guest Teacher - Rs. 8000/- Per Month
Eligibility Criteria for School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Posts
Educational Qualification
Education Qualification:
As per the Department of Public Instruction. Karnataka recruitment norms.
Candidates can check details on qualification through the PDF link given below
How to Apply for School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021
Eligible and interested can apply for School Education Department Karnataka Guest Teacher Jobs on or before 25 February 2021.
School Education Karnataka Guest Teacher Notification Download