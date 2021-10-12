School of Computer Science at UPES Dehradun preparing graduates in future technologies

UPES has developed a student-centric academic framework called ABLE which enables students to personalize their curriculum and helps develop their life skills & soft skills.

The Indian IT sector is on a hiring spree with technology companies like TCS, Infosys, HCL, Wipro and Cognizant expected to hire 2 lakh IT professionals. It is a positive development and good news for graduates but only if they match the knowledge and skill requirements. Industrial revolution 4.0 requires professionals who are innovators and problem solvers. Technologies and their applications in various sectors are evolving fast, and hence, universities need to stay aligned with the employers' needs.

At UPES School of Computer Science, the education approach and curriculum has helped the school register 100% placement fifth year in a row, including in core profiles like cybersecurity analysts, cloud analysts, IoT developers, Mobile Apps engineering, DevOps etc. and with leading organizations such as Adobe, Deloitte, PwC, EY, and TCS.

NIRF 2021 has ranked UPES amongst top 100 institutions in engineering.

How Does a UPES Computer Science Student Stay Ahead of the Curve:

Students are exposed to a multidisciplinary environment: If we are to invent the kind of technology the world needs going forward, multi-disciplinary collaboration is a must. Engineers, computer scientists, and designers all need to work together to produce world-class, human-centered technologies. At UPES, students are encouraged to work in teams comprising of different disciplines to learn a broader range of technical and non-technical skills needed by the industry today and likely to grow in the future.

Unique Student Centric Academic Framework: UPES has developed a student-centric academic framework called ABLE which enables students to personalize their curriculum and helps develop their life skills & soft skills. The framework allows students to choose minor/exploratory subjects outside their chosen discipline from any school at UPES in addition to the core subject and focused specializations. Through this framework, students are also required to participate in mandatory social internships in order to develop empathy and ethical behaviors in graduates.

Industry Relevant Curriculum: The curriculum at UPES School of Computer Science & Engineering is carefully designed and continuously improved through detailed conversations with industry veterans and academic leaders. It offers UG and PG programs with specializations in critical and cutting-edge areas such as Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cyber Security and Forensics, Banking & Financial Analytics, Cloud Networking, etc. Core concepts taught include data structures, algorithms, OOPS concepts using Java and python, OS, data science fundamentals, networking, design, etc.

Emphasis on Practical Knowledge: The gap between industry needs and training must be narrowed. Corporates and multinational companies usually complain of students showing knowledge that is more theoretical and insufficient practical understanding. UPES has been continually working on its programs and bringing in industry veterans and international experts as faculty members with immense experience in contemporary subjects like robotics, chip designing, machine learning, algorithmics, etc., to train the students to be real-world problem solvers.

Structured Training Process and Placement Assistance: Regular training occurs at UPES with the critical objectives of employability, work experience, upskilling, and reskilling of graduates. The end goal is to create well-rounded graduates prepared for the global work arena and unleash their true potential, leading to better career opportunities. UPES has specific initiatives to enhance the employability quotient of students- masterclasses by industry experts, in-house training of domain and soft skills, aptitude training, and continuous counselling and guidance of students.

