SCI PA Typing Test Admit Card 2020 Released @sci.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

SCI PA Typing Test Admit Card 2020 : Supreme Court of India (SCI) has released the Admit Card for the Typing Test/Shorthand for Personal Assistant posts on its official website. Candidates selected for the Skill Test and Short Hand test for the Personal Assistant posts can download their admit card from the official website of Supreme Court of India (SCI)-sci.gov.in.

Supreme Court of India has announced the result of the candidates on the basis of Computer Knowledge Test for the Personal Assistant posts. Computer Knowledge Test was held on 01 December 2019.

Candidates selected in the written Computer Knowledge test, will be able to appear in the Short Hand and Skill Test on Computer which is scheduled on 26-28 February 2020.

All such candidates who have qualified for Short Hand and Skill Test on Computer round can download their admit card with the providing their login credentials like Roll No, Date of Birth and Email id on the official website. You can download your admit card also with the direct link given below.



SCI PA Typing Test Admit Card 2020: Download Process



Visit the official website of Supreme Court of India i.e. -sci.gov.in

Click on the link Download Admit Card for Shorthand Skill Test and Typing Speed Test on Computer for the post of Personal Assistant - given on the Home Page.

After successfully clicking, you will get a new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials like Roll No, Date of Birth and Email id.

Download and take Print Out of your admit card and save a copy.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Supreme Court of India (SCI) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for Personal Assistant (PA) posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.