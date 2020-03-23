SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 12 Nurse, Lab Technician & Fireman Posts

SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2020: Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nurse, Lab Technician & Fireman. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 March 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application for SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2020: 7 March 2020

Last date for submission of application for SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2020: 27 March 2020

SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Nurse B - 2 Posts

Lab Technician A - 3 Posts

Fireman A - 7 Posts

SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Nurse B - Candidates with SSLC/SSC Qualification with First Class Diploma of three years duration in Nursing by State/Central Government.

Lab Technician A -SSLC/SSC + First class Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology of not less than two years duration.

Fireman A - SSLC/SSC or its equivalent.

SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2020 Salary

Nurse B - Level 7 (Rs. 44900- 142400)

Lab Technician A - Level 4 (Rs. 25500 - 81100)

Fireman A - Level 2 (Rs. 19900- 63200)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 27 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for their reference.

SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

All candidates - Rs. 100/-