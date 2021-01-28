SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Result 2021 Released @sebi.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates for Phase 2, Download SEBI Assistant Manager Result Here
SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Result 2021: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the result of SEBI Grade A Phase 1 2021 at its website. All such candidates who appeared in the SEBI Grade A Officer 2021 Exam can download their result through the official website of SEBI.i.e.sebi.gov.in.
SEBI Grade A Officer 2021 Exam was held on 17 January 2021 at various exam centre. The candidates can now check the select list of SEBI Grade A Officer 2021 Phase 1 at the official website. Candidates whose roll number are mentioned in the select list are eligible to appear in the SEBI Grade A Officer 2021 Phase 2. The date of phase 2 exam to be communicated in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.
Individual Mark Sheet for SEBI Grade A Officer 2021 Phase I exam will be displayed on the website shortly. The Instructions for downloading Call Letters for SEBI Grade A Officer 2021 Phase 2 shall be sent separately to the successful candidates through SMS and Email. The candidates appeared in the SEBI Grade A 2021 Phase 1 Exam (General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Civil Engineering Stream, Electrical Engineering Stream, Research Stream, Official Language Stream, Official Language Stream) can check the result below.
SEBI Grade A Officer 2021 Phase 2 Exam Pattern
SEBI Grade A Officer 2021 Phase 2 on-line exam consisting of two papers of 100 marks each.The papers shall be as follows:
|
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Cut Off
|
Weightage
|
All streams: English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills
|
100
|
60 minutes
|
30%
|
1/3rd
|
General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics
|
100
|
40 minutes
|
40%
|
2/3rd
|
Legal, Engineering Stream (Civil & Electrical) and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream
|
|
|
|
|
Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Cut Off
|
|
|
40%
|
For candidates who have applied in multiple streams, Paper-II will be conducted in various shifts, the timings of which will be intimated in the Hall Ticket. There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for Paper 2 in Phase II (except IT stream for which details shall be informed in due course). There shall be a cut-off of a minimum of 30% for Paper 1 and a cut-off of minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase 2.
Download SEBI Grade A Result 2021 Phase 1