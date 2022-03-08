SEBI Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Grade A Call Letter @sebi.gov.in

SEBI Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 Download: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has uploaded the admit card of the Phase 2 Exam which is scheduled to be held on 20 March 2022 for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Posts on its official website - sebi.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified in SEBI Phase 1 Exam can download SEBI Grade A Admit Card through SEBI Phase 2 Link available in this article below

How to Download SEBI Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SEBI - sebi.gov.in Click on the link given on the homepage Enter your details such as Registration No / Roll No and Password Download SEBI Admit Card 2022

Those who qualify in Phase 2 will be called for Phase 3 Exam.