SEBI Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Grade A Call Letter @sebi.gov.in

Created On: Mar 8, 2022 16:15 IST
SEBI Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 Download: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has uploaded the admit card of the Phase 2 Exam which is scheduled to be held on 20 March 2022 for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Posts on its official website - sebi.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified in SEBI Phase 1 Exam can download SEBI Grade A Admit Card through SEBI Phase 2 Link available  in this article below 

SEBI Phase 2 Admit Card Download

How to Download SEBI Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of SEBI - sebi.gov.in
  2. Click on the link given on the homepage
  3. Enter your details such as Registration No / Roll No and Password
  4. Download SEBI Admit Card 2022

Those who qualify in Phase 2 will be called for Phase 3 Exam.

