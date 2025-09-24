SGBAU Result 2025 Released, Download Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Result PDF at sgbau.ucanapply.com

SGBAU Result 2025: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU) has recently declared the even semester results for various professional courses like MCA, MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (Finance), MBA (Human Resource Management), MBA (Information Technology and System Management), MBA (Marketing Management), BSc (Animation) and other exams. Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- sgbau.ucanapply.com. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their sgbau.ucanapply.com results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their SGBAU result 2025 pdf through their roll number.
Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their SGBAU results on the official website of the University- sgbau.ucanapply.com.
|
Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Result 2025
Steps to Check SGBAU Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BCA, BTE, BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BPEd and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the SGBAU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- sgbau.ucanapply.com
Step 2: Click on ‘Result’ segment given there.
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Search Result’.
Step 4: TheResult PDF will open.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to SGBAU Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Link
|
Master Of Computer Application (Two Years ) CBC (MCA (2 TYR.) CBC) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular
|
September 23, 2025
|
Master Of Computer Application (Two Years) CBC (MCA (2 TYR.) CBC)(Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Back
|
September 23, 2025
|
Master Of Business Administration( Business Analytics) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular
|
September 23, 2025
|
Master Of Business Administration (Finance) (MBA ( Finance ))(Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular
|
September 23, 2025
|
Master Of Business Administration (Human Resource Management) (MBA (HRM)) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular
|
September 23, 2025
|
Master Of Business Administration (Information Technology And System Management) (MBA(IT&SM)) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular
|
September 23, 2025
|
Master Of Business Administration (Marketing Management) (MBA ( MM)) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular
|
September 23, 2025
|
Bachelor Of Science (Animation) CBCS (Six Semester (Sem - 6)) (Summer 2025) Regular
|
September 22, 2025
Highlights of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University
Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, formerly Amravati University, is located in Amravati, Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1983. The university was named after Sant Gadge Baba, an Indian mendicant-saint and social reformer of Maharashtra. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
SGBAU offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Technology, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Management, and Faculty of Law.
|
Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, formerly Amravati University
|
Established
|
1983
|
Location
|
Amravati, Maharashtra
|
SGBAU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
