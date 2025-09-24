SGBAU Result 2025 Released, Download Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Result PDF at sgbau.ucanapply.com

SGBAU Result 2025: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU) has recently declared the even semester results for various professional courses like MCA, MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (Finance), MBA (Human Resource Management), MBA (Information Technology and System Management), MBA (Marketing Management), BSc (Animation) and other exams. Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- sgbau.ucanapply.com. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their sgbau.ucanapply.com results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their SGBAU result 2025 pdf through their roll number. Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their SGBAU results on the official website of the University- sgbau.ucanapply.com.

Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Result 2025 Click here Steps to Check SGBAU Results 2025 Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BCA, BTE, BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BPEd and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the SGBAU results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- sgbau.ucanapply.com Step 2: Click on ‘Result’ segment given there. Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Search Result’. Step 4: TheResult PDF will open. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to SGBAU Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Results 2025 for various semester examinations. Course Result Date Result Link Master Of Computer Application (Two Years ) CBC (MCA (2 TYR.) CBC) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular September 23, 2025 Click here Master Of Computer Application (Two Years) CBC (MCA (2 TYR.) CBC)(Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Back September 23, 2025 Click here Master Of Business Administration( Business Analytics) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular September 23, 2025 Click here Master Of Business Administration (Finance) (MBA ( Finance ))(Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular September 23, 2025 Click here Master Of Business Administration (Human Resource Management) (MBA (HRM)) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular September 23, 2025 Click here Master Of Business Administration (Information Technology And System Management) (MBA(IT&SM)) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular September 23, 2025 Click here Master Of Business Administration (Marketing Management) (MBA ( MM)) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular September 23, 2025 Click here Bachelor Of Science (Animation) CBCS (Six Semester (Sem - 6)) (Summer 2025) Regular September 22, 2025 Click here