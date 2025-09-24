IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025
SGBAU Result 2025 Released, Download Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Result PDF at sgbau.ucanapply.com

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 24, 2025, 11:08 IST

SGBAU Result 2025 OUT: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU) declared the even semester results for various professional courses on its official website- sgbau.ucanapply.com. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the SGBAU result.

SGBAU Result 2025

SGBAU Result 2025: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU) has recently declared the even semester results for various professional courses like MCA, MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (Finance), MBA (Human Resource Management), MBA (Information Technology and System Management), MBA (Marketing Management), BSc (Animation) and other exams. Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- sgbau.ucanapply.com. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their sgbau.ucanapply.com results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their SGBAU result 2025 pdf through their roll number.

Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their SGBAU results on the official website of the University- sgbau.ucanapply.com.

Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check SGBAU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BCA, BTE, BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BPEd and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the SGBAU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- sgbau.ucanapply.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Result’ segment given there.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Search Result’.

Step 4: TheResult PDF will open.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to SGBAU Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Link

Master Of Computer Application (Two Years ) CBC (MCA (2 TYR.) CBC) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular

September 23, 2025

Click here

Master Of Computer Application (Two Years) CBC (MCA (2 TYR.) CBC)(Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Back

September 23, 2025

Click here

Master Of Business Administration( Business Analytics) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular

September 23, 2025

Click here

Master Of Business Administration (Finance) (MBA ( Finance ))(Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular

September 23, 2025

Click here

Master Of Business Administration (Human Resource Management) (MBA (HRM)) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular

September 23, 2025

Click here

Master Of Business Administration (Information Technology And System Management) (MBA(IT&SM)) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular

September 23, 2025

Click here

Master Of Business Administration (Marketing Management) (MBA ( MM)) (Fourth Semester (Sem - 4)) (Summer 2025) Regular

September 23, 2025

Click here

Bachelor Of Science (Animation) CBCS (Six Semester (Sem - 6)) (Summer 2025) Regular

September 22, 2025

Click here

Highlights of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University

Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, formerly Amravati University, is located in  Amravati, Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1983. The university was named after Sant Gadge Baba, an Indian mendicant-saint and social reformer of Maharashtra. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

SGBAU offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Technology, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Management, and Faculty of Law. 

Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Highlights

University Name

Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, formerly Amravati University

Established

1983

Location

Amravati, Maharashtra

SGBAU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
